What to look out for as the Cougars prep to face Boise State next weekend

No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Boise State Broncos

When/Where: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: ESPN

Latest line: WSU is a nine-point favorite

Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2016, in Boise. Broncos won 31-28

Coach: Bryan Harsin. The former BSU quarterback is 32-9 in four seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.

Star players:

QB Brett Rypien: The nephew of WSU quarterbacking great Mark Rypien, the Broncos’ junior quarterback is a two-time All-Mountain West First Team selection. He finished 12th nationally with 3,646 passing yards last season and was second in the conference with 24 touchdowns.

WR Cedric Wilson: Wilson tallied 1,129 receiving yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns for Boise State last season, and returns as the Broncos’ leading receiver. He had four catches for 65 yards in the Broncos’ season opening win over Troy.

CB Tyler Horton: Horton has started 15 games in his first two seasons at Boise State. The junior cornerback was named a preseason All-Mountain West selection and is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he notched nine pass breakups – second-most on the Broncos’ defense. Horton returned an 85-yard interception for a touchdown against WSU last year.

By the numbers:

251 – consecutive number of games Boise State has played without getting shut out. It’s the ninth-longest active streak in the country, and the 16th-longest streak in NCAA history. However, the last Boise State shut out came in Martin Stadium, against the 15th-ranked Cougars in 1997. WSU won 58-0.

10 – number of penalties WSU had in their defeat to Boise State last season. The Cougars will have to be more disciplined against the Broncos this year.