Nose tackle Robert Barber, who has been booked for assault and is currently appealing his expulsion from WSU, will start for the Cougars vs. Idaho

Senior defensive tackle Robert Barber was a full participant in pre-game warm-ups before Washington State took the field against Idaho at Martin Stadium on Saturday morning.

Barber did not start for the Cougars at nose tackle, but instead entered the game on the defense’s fourth play.

Barber, 22, is one of the two Cougars who were arrested and booked for second degree assault on Friday. Barber was also expelled this week by the WSU student conduct board after their investigation into a party assault that occurred on July 23. Barber is currently appealing his expulsion, and WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos has said for the moment, it is up to football coach Mike Leach to rule on Barber’s status for football.

Leach has not commented publicly on Barber’s status, but it now appears that Barber will start against Idaho at his usual nose tackle spot.

Free safety Shalom Luani, who has been booked for second degree assault, and linebacker Logan Tago, who has been booked for robbery, were also full participants in warm ups. Luani started against Idaho, while Tago has started one game at rush linebacker but, like Barber, did not start even though he entered the game during the defense’s first series. Dylan Hanser earned the start at rush linebacker against Idaho.

Defensive lineman T.J. Fehoko, who was arrested alongside Barber on Friday, did not participate in warmups, but that is not unusual because Fehoko is not in the starting lineup.

The four Cougars players have not yet been charged, but Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Friday that their cases have been handed over to the Whitman County Prosecutor.