WSU is pursuing four-star Utah quarterback Camm Cooper for the class of 2018

PULLMAN — Washington State is looking for its next Air Raid general, and at the moment, it has its sights set on another Utah product: Cammon “Camm” Cooper.

Cooper, who’s rated a four-star prospect by Scout.com, arrived in Pullman with his family for an unofficial visit on Thursday, toured facilities and got to watch practice.

According the Scout.com, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect has an offer list that includes Arizona State, BYU, Ole Miss, UCLA, Tennessee, Kansas, Utah, Missouri and Louisville.

He was recently selected to the Elite 11 finals that will be held at Nike’s campus in Beaverton, Ore. this summer. Cooper threw for 4,059 yards and completed 63.6 percent of his passes as a junior at Utah’s Lehi High School last season. He also had 38 touchdowns to only 13 interceptions — distinctly Luke Falkesque numbers.

Falk, of course, is also a Utah product. The Cougars’ third-year starter came to WSU from Logan High and began his Cougars career as a walk-on in 2013.

Cooper will enter his senior season at Lehi High this fall as a third-year starter. The Lehi Pioneers finished the 2016 season with an 8-4 record, losing to Bingham in the second round of the Utah State High School Class 5A championships.

— We looked at how the defensive line rotation is shaping up, and Mike Leach talks about what WSU will do at punter now that Zach Charme has left the program.

— Jacob Thorpe of the Spokesman-Review has this feature on the two newest additions to WSU’s coaching staff: Derek Sage and Jeff Phelps.

— The Spokesman also reports that former WSU cornerback Treshon Broughton was rather rowdy with police during his February arrest for using counterfeit cash.

— ESPN.com has anointed Hercules Mata’afa, Peyton Pelluer and Marcellus Pippins as the Cougars’ best defensive players. ESPN struggled to pick WSU’s three best offensive players, however. Apparently the plethora of talent at the offensive skill positions made it impossible to select just three guys.

