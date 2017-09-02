Washington State will have tons of experience this season, but depth can be a concern at certain areas

Three reasons to be optimistic

1. Cougars are most experienced team in Pac-12

With 18 returning starters, including 16 seniors, Washington State should, on paper, be a veteran, game-tested team that’s ready to elevate the program to the 10-win spectrum and beyond.

2. More starting-caliber offensive skill players than they know what to do with

From running backs James Williams, Jamal Morrow and Gerard Wicks, to receivers Tavares Martin, Isaiah Johnson-Mack, Dezmon Patmon and Jamire Calvin, the Cougars are loaded at the skill positions. The running backs, especially, have already proven their worth. This offense will be tough for any defense to stop.

3. Luke Falk is back

The Cougars have a future NFL draft choice and a two-time All-Pac-12 selection back at quarterback, and by all accounts, Falk is better than ever. He gained some good weight this offseason, and continued his frenetic film study, and he wants to finish by winning a Pac-12 championship. That fire should fuel this team to new heights.

Three reasons to be nervous

1. Falk has taken some big hits in the past

Can the offensive line keep Falk safe all year? In 2015, a concussion kept Falk out of the Apple Cup. In 2016, he appeared to hurt his non-throwing arm in the fourth quarter against Arizona State, but returned after a brief stint on the sidelines and finished out the game. If the Cougars are to fulfill their potential, they can’t afford to lose Falk.

2. Lack of experienced depth on the D-line

If Luke Falk is Mr. Indispensable on offense, nose tackle Dan Ekuale is his defensive counterpart. In terms of both physical stature and ability, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior is the only true nose tackle the Cougars have on their roster. If he goes down, the defensive line could struggle and things could get ugly.

3. History has shown they struggle to open and close on strong notes

WSU hasn’t won an opener under Mike Leach. WSU hasn’t won an Apple Cup under Mike Leach. Somehow, the Cougars haven’t been able to overcome either of those two obstacles in the past five years. Will this season be any different?