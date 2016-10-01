The running backs stole the show, but the offensive line's solid play was the real reason behind the success WSU found on the ground in its 51-33 win over Oregon

PULLMAN – Washington State’s running backs were the stars of the show in the Cougars’ 51-33 demolition of Oregon at Martin Stadium on Saturday night, but coaches and players alike were all effusive in their praise of WSU’s offensive line.

“I think the offensive line played well. That adds to it,” WSU football coach Mike Leach said. “I think the offensive line did a real good job. I do think they’re quality backs, but the offensive line, we’re bigger than we have been, and now they’re starting to play a little better together than they were earlier.”

The offensive line helped open huge holes for James Williams, Jamal Morrow and Gerard Wicks, who combined for six touchdowns and 280 rushing yards. They also kept quarterback Luke Falk upright for most of the night, giving him time to throw and allowing only two sacks to Oregon’s defense.

“I felt like everything was clicking,” Falk said. “Starting with the offensive line, I think they really dominated the game. I gotta go buy those guys some steak dinners because it all started with them and the running backs did an awesome job. Everyone did their part.”

Morrow echoed his quarterback’s sentiments: “The way they’ve been practicing, coach (Clay) McGuire does a great job of telling them to get downfield, and the way they’ve been blocking these last two games is incredible. We’re gonna build on that and get better. We’re just gonna keep hitting the holes, and the o-line keeps doing their job, we’ll be fine.”

WSU’s field goal woes continue

For the fourth game in a row, Washington State kicker Erik Powell missed a field goal to drop to 0-for-4 on the season.

This time, Powell’s chance came on a 22-yard attempt in the third quarter. The kick flew low from the time it left Powell’s foot, and it was blocked by Oregon’s T.J. Daniel.

The Cougars’ junior kicker went 20-of-26 last season and earned himself a scholarship this summer, but since then, he has not made a field goal for WSU. He is, however, perfect on extra points this season, going 8-for-8 against Oregon.

Perhaps due in large part to Powell’s field goal troubles, the Cougars did not attempt a field goal again during the game, choosing instead to go for it on fourth down when the offense found itself stalled at the Oregon 4 yard line on its next possession.

However, this resulted in a turnover on downs when Luke Falk’s pass for Kyle Sweet in the back of the end zone fell incomplete.

“(We’ve) gotta quit missing them,” WSU coach Mike Leach said when asked about the Cougars field goal problems. “If you want to be a field goal kicker, you’re gotta kick field goals, and the field goal team has gotta be able to block.

“If those guys got beat, we’ll slam on them till they block. Typically, they’re the same guys that pass protected and run blocked all day. If they’re the kicker or the holder they’re gonna have to perform better if they want to hold on to their job or we’ll field somebody else.”

Aside from the field goal problems, WSU’s special teams also had a big breakdown in the fourth quarter when the kickoff team allowed Oregon’s Charles Nelson to run back a 100-yard kickoff return and score. It was the first touchdown WSU has given up on either kick or punt returns this season.

More big rushing notes:

— WSU’s 280 rushing yards are the most since the Cougars rushed for 344 against Idaho in 2006, and the most against a Pac-12 opponent since the Cougars rushed for 330 yards against UCLA in 2005.

— WSU’s six rushing touchdowns were the most the Cougars have managed against a Pac-12 opponent since they ran for six touchdowns at Oregon in 1984.

— WSU tallied back-to-back 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 2005, when it had 246 rushing yards against Stanford and 330 against UCLA.

— Jamal Williams had 122 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against Oregon, and in the Cougars’ previous game, James Williams had 126 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. This marks the first time since 2005 that the Cougars have had a 100-yard rusher in two consecutive games. Jerome Harrison last accomplished that feat in 2005 when he had rushing 143 yards against Oregon and 207 against Washington.