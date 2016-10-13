Mike Utley will be honored on Saturday during the WSU Cougars' homecoming game against UCLA

Former Washington State offensive lineman Mike Utley was named to the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, and this weekend, Utley will return to Pullman to be honored in an “On-Campus Salute” by the National Football Foundation.

During Saturday’s football game between UCLA and WSU, Utley will be presented with a Hall of Fame plaque that will remain on display at WSU.

“Mike Utley is considered the most decorated player in Washington State’s history, and he continues to make an impact off of the field,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a news release. “He was just the Cougars’ second consensus First Team All-American, and we are thrilled to honor him at Martin Stadium.”

Utley becomes the fourth Cougar to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Glen Edwards (1929-31), Mel Hein (1928-30) and Rueben Mayes (1982-85).

Utley, a Seattle native, played at WSU from 1984-88 and finished his career as a three-time All-Pac-10 selection and a first team All-American.

Outlay was selected by the Detroit Lions of the 1989 NFL Draft and he played three seasons in the NFL before suffering from spinal cord injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest and elbows down. He has since regained the use of his shoulders, arms and hands, and also has partial movement in his legs. The Lions renamed their Spirit Award as the Mike Utley Spirit Award in his honor. He received the WSU Alumni Achievement Award in 2007 and the Walter Camp Man of the Year Award in 2006.