Tickets for nonmembers go on sale on July 31.
Washington State single-game football tickets for all home games will go on sale to Cougar Athletic Fund members on Monday at 9 a.m. Single-game tickets for non-members will go on sale July 31.
“We have set a record in number of season tickets sold, and the demand for single-game tickets has been great,” assistant athletic director Matt Zollinger said.
The Cougars open the season with five consecutive games at Martin Stadium, beginning with Montana State on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets are on sale now at WSUCougars.com or at 1-800-GO-COUGARS.
Golf
• PGA professional Derek Berg, who plays out of Sahalee, won the 30th Rosauers Open Invitional at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Berg, who shot a 63 in the first round, shot a 67 on Saturday to finish at 12-under and win by two strokes.
