Cougar football parents and WSU President Kirk Schulz expected to address the student conduct board issue at the WSU Board of Regents meeting on Friday

A group of Washington State football parents led by Tracy Cracraft and Jill Our-Myers will address the WSU Board of Regents at their meeting in Pullman on Friday morning to plead Robert Barber’s case and present the petition they started last week asking WSU to reinstate Barber pending review of the Student Conduct Board’s procedures.

The petition had more than 2,600 supporters as of Thursday evening.

Cracraft and Osur-Myers have written the board of regents this week to ask them to re-evaluate WSU’s Student Conduct policies.

“This is not about football. This is about justice and due process and a broken Student Conduct Board process at Washington State University,” Cracraft and Our-Myers wrote on behalf of CougFam, a booster group that supports WSU athletics. “This is about a Student Conduct Board that has determined their role is to punish and not educate.”

Cracraft and Osur-Myers will address the WSU Board of Regents at their meeting Friday morning, and WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday that he too will take questions and talk about the Student Conduct process at the meeting.

I will provide public comments and respond to Q&A on issues surrounding WSU Student Conduct Board tomorrow at WSU Regents Meeting #GoCougs — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) November 3, 2016

Aside from a tweet reaffirming his support for WSU’s student conduct process, Schulz has said anything about the issue to this point.