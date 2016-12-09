Three other WSU Cougars were named to the AP's All-Pac-12 second team

Washington State left guard Cody O’Connell was the only Cougar to be named to the Associated Press All-Pac-12 first team that was unveiled Friday afternoon. O’Connell,a 6-foot-8, 354-pound junior from Wenatchee, was also one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy that goes to the nation’s best interior lineman.

O’Connell played in every game for WSU this season, and has earned All-American first team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Sporting News, Pro Football Focus, SB Nation and USA Today.

Senior receiver Gabe Marks, sophomore defensive end Hercules Mata’afa and senior safety Shalom Luani were named to the AP’s All-Pac-12 second team.

Marks led WSU’s receivers with 867 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this season and is the Pac-12’s career leader in receptions.

Mata’afa paced WSU’s defense with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss and started every game for WSU this season. Luani played free safety and nickelback for the Cougars and finished the regular season with a team-high four interceptions. He’s also third on the defense with 58 tackles, and is second only to Mata’afa in tackles for loss (8.5).