On Christmas Day, the Cougars went to the zoo and then held their final practice of the season. On Tuesday, they'll bid goodbye to a senior class that helped build the program.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Christmas Day for the Washington State Cougars began with a trip to the San Diego Zoo as part of the Holiday Bowl’s slate of activities leading up to the game against Minnesota on Dec. 27.

The Cougars got to wander the world-renowned San Diego Zoo for three hours Sunday morning, and the highlight of the trip came right at the beginning when one group of players got to feed two giraffes. The players took turns holding treats up and watching as the giraffes took the snack right out of their hands.

“That was awesome. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything like that in my life,” linebacker Peyton Pelluer said.

After the trip to the zoo, WSU took to the practice field at Mesa College for its final practice of bowl season. For WSU’s seniors, it was the final practice of their careers.

DL Robert Barber, CB Treshon Broughton, WR River Cracraft, LB Parker Henry, S Shalom Luani, WR Gabe Marks, OL Eduardo Middleton, DL Jeremiah Mitchell, OL Riley Sorenson, LB Paris Taylor, DB Colton Teglovic and WR John Thompson will all be playing their final game as Cougars next Tuesday.

“A lot of them played early, earlier than they would have at other places, and before they were probably ready to,” WSU coach Mike Leach said of his senior class. “But I thought they stepped into that role really well and have done a really good job building a foundation here that has led to steady improvement and bowl games.”

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch also expressed appreciation for the Cougars’ senior class. Barber, Broughton, Luani and Henry were all key contributors for the defense this season.

“It’s a fairly small senior class on our side of the ball, but all their contributions have helped us in so many ways,” Grinch said. “Their buy-in over (my) two years helped contribute to buy in from the guys younger than them.

“I hope those guys leave here with a better experience than coming into it, and maybe it finished the way they anticipated when they came to Washington State. And hopefully we had a part in doing that.”

Nate DeRider shares his experience feeding a giraffe at the zoo. The Washington State Cougars are in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl.

Cougars arrive at the San Diego to a welcoming committee from the @HolidayBowlGame on Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/8u52eQ1SrN — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) December 25, 2016

My favorite animal so far. The jaguar strutting his stuff pic.twitter.com/mztdZzvV8g — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) December 25, 2016

And finally, here’s Mike Leach’s Christmas message to everyone.