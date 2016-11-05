WSU's backup quarterback Tyler Hilinski looked promising in his first meaningful quarter of play

PULLMAN – Starting quarterback Luke Falk’s Washington State teammates like to call him a “warrior” for his toughness and the way he almost never comes off the field.

But because of that tenacity, Falk’s backup, Tyler Hilinski hasn’t gotten much work this season. So Hilinski was excited to finally see meaningful action in the Cougars’ 69-7 beatdown against Arizona Saturday afternoon.

WSU coach Mike Leach pulled Falk and several offensive starters toward the end of the third quarter with the Cougars up 52-7, and Hilinski finished out the game.

Tyler Hilinski threw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Oguayo had a career high three sacks.

The Cougars’ redshirt freshman quarterback did well in his second career appearance for WSU, going 15 of 17 for 163 yards and two passing touchdowns – which yielded a 207.6 passer rating that was even higher than Falk’s 203.8.

“I thought Tyler played good,” Leach said. “He really hadn’t played very much, and a lot of times they get the jitters. But he never really has, and he’s always in a good mood. People in good moods tend to not really get rattled.”

Hilinski led the Cougars to a 31-yard field goal on his offensive drive, then found a rhythm and finished off with a pair of touchdown drives.

His first career touchdown pass was a 71-yard bomb to senior receiver River Cracraft.

“It was insane,” Hilinski said, grinning. “Especially to River. I took my official here when Riv had that great game against Cal, I think he had three touchdowns. So throwing him my first touchdown pass, it’s indescribable.”

Hilinski’s second scoring pass was a 9-yard strike that gave true freshman Isaiah Johnson-Mack his first career touchdown reception.

“He does that stuff in practice,” Falk said. “I was waiting for the little scramble thing he does because he’s always a scrambling guy. It was good to see him get his first touchdown.

“It was a sweet play and a tremendous read. He checked to it, so that was good to see, and I thought he did a nice job of getting in there and acting like it’s practice and commanding the offense.”

A look at the backups

With WSU blowing out Arizona, the Cougars finished the game with an entire complement of backup players on the field.

Running back Keith Harrington got his first carry of the season, and Alijah Lee also made an appearance. On the offensive line, the Cougars had B.J. Salmonson come in at left guard, Fred Mauigoa at center and Noah Osur-Myers at right guard, with Andre Dillard and Eduardo Middleton at left and right tackle, respectively.

Freshman receiver Kainoa Wilson made his collegiate debut and caught a 4-yard pass. C.J. Dimry also had a 12-yard reception.

Defensively, Kingston Fernandez, Nick Begg and Taylor Comfort played on the line while Greg Hoyd III, Paris Taylor and Nate DeRider getting linebacker reps. Freshman Marcus Strong played cornerback, and Hunter Dale went in at strong safety.

Robert Barber in the building

Robert Barber, Washington State’s suspended nose tackle watched his team’s big win against Arizona from the stands at Martin Stadium as many of his teammates once again took the field with his number “92” written on their arms.

“I definitely think we have him in our minds and the guys rallied around that,” Falk said. “You want to play for one of your teammates. I’m glad we had the win and just let him know we were thinking about him.”

Barber, who was the center of attention during a Friday morning open meeting held by WSU’s Board of Regents to allow public comment on its student conduct process, has missed two games now due to a suspension imposed by WSU’s conduct board for an assault he allegedly committed in July.

Barber is currently fighting his suspension in court. His situation seems to have inspired the WSU players, many of whom appeared at the meeting on Friday to support Barber.

“I think all our team feels like Robert belongs here with us,” said WSU coach Mike Leach. “The other thing inspiring to everybody was the way so many different aspects of Cougars and the Cougar family rallied behind Robert.

“One thing about Cougars is that they’re very loyal and if they feel like someone has a just cause, they’ll rally around him.”

Linebacker Logan Tago, who has been suspended since he was charged with second degree robbery last month, was also at the game with Barber.

More notes: