Authorities have released the police narrative and the video from Domino's Pizza on August 24, the night Shalom Luani was arrested and accused of assault

With Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announcing this week that he will not file assault charges against Washington State safety Shalom Luani, the case is considered closed.

The Seattle Times obtained the full police narrative that the Pullman Police department submitted to Tracy’s office as part of the case file detailing their investigation into the alleged assault.

Names and personal information of victims and witnesses have been redacted by the Times. But the accounts from various witnesses paint a picture consistent wit what Luani told the police — that he was jumped by several men outside the Domino’s Pizza on August 24.

Authorities also released video footage from August 24 off the surveillance camera inside the Domino’s Pizza where the altercation between Luani and the other 20-year-old WSU student began.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News published the video via YouTube Tuesday afternoon, and in the video you can see Luani getting jostled on his way out the door of the pizza place, at which point he reacts by pushing at the head of the man who grabbed his shirt. Luani is followed out the pizza place by six men.

Upon evaluating all the evidence presented to him by the Pullman Police, including the case file and the video above, Tracy decided ultimately that he could not charge Luani with assault because he could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the safety had not been acting in self-defense.