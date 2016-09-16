Pullman Police are recommending that Shalom Luani be charged with assault for breaking a man's nose. But Luani asserts that he was also attack in the fight.

PULLMAN — Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said at a press conference Friday the police have concluded their investigations in the Shalom Luani and Logan Tago cases and referred both cases on to the prosecuting attorney’s office

Police are recommending a robbery charge against Tago after he allegedly stole another man’s case of beer on June 4, and a second degree felony assault charge against Luani for allegedly breaking another man’s nose in an altercation outside a Domino’s Pizza on August 24.

Luani is the only person police are recommending charges against for the fight that occurred outside Dominos.

Leach questioned the fairness of the police department’s case against Luani earlier this week, asserting that the senior safety was “jumped” by at least six men, who also allegedly ripped off Luani’s shirt. Jenkins said Luani told police he was jumped outside the pizza restaurant, had his shirt ripped off and sustained a concussion. Jenkins also said that one witness corroborated Luani’s story on the night of the incident, but he refused to identify himself, and police have not been able to identify him since.

“We investigated (Luani’s claim of being ambushed) and there was some evidence to corroborate that statement, but we do not have anyone at this point that can be identified as someone who would have committed that assault,” Jenkins said.

When asked if the police had any other suspects they were investigating in Luani’s case, Jenkins said, “That’s a difficult question to answer. . There are no other crimes that were committed that we feel comfortable recommending any charges against them.”