The five players who stood out: running back James Williams, receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack, nose tackle Daniel Ekuale, linebacker Isaac Dotson and kicker Erik Powell.

Washington State football players traded their playbooks for textbooks Monday morning and the first day of the academic semester officially signaled the end of a three-week stretch we all know as fall camp.

The Cougars will now spend their mornings in classrooms – it had been only meeting rooms before – and the tone of WSU’s afternoon practices will continue to change as the team dedicates more time to scout work in preparation for the Sept. 2 opener against Montana State.

Here is a look back at the first three weeks of practice and the Cougars who have earned our all-camp honors by looking the best during the dog days of August.

All-camp team

James Williams, redshirt sophomore, running back: In this quote-unquote running-back “competition,” Williams has been a step or two ahead of the other three since the Cougars returned to Pullman from a week of scorching-hot workouts at Sacajawea Junior High in Lewiston, Idaho.

Williams, with his one-cut-and-go ability, broke off a few long touchdown runs during the team’s scrimmages and the numbers back up the premise that he has probably moved to the top of the depth chart. Williams ran for 146 yards on just nine carries and had four of the five rushing touchdowns by a running back.

Quote: “He plays the game so fast. They all do, but he’s a special individual. He can make things look good in a hurry.” – running-backs coach Jim Mastro.

Daniel Ekuale, redshirt senior, nose tackle:Ekuale bulked up this summer, but not at the expense of his speed or agility. Up 15 pounds from where he was in the spring, the Cougars’ full-time nose tackle hasn’t lost a step and appears to be thriving under Jeff Phelps’ tutelage. Ekuale has been responsible for just two sacks over the course of his career, but nobody up front has looked more active during defensive-line versus offensive-line drills, so expect him to have a senior season where he disrupts opponents.

Quote: “I see him really getting on with his pass rush. He’s a bigger dude, so he’s more of a run-stopper, but he’s been really getting on with the pass rush.” – defensive end Hercules Mata’afa.

Isaiah Johnson-Mack, sophomore, “Z” receiver: The Cougars should feel good about two Belle Glade, Fla., products occupying the outside-receiver positions this fall and Tavares Martin Jr. could have easily been an all-camp selection, too. But Johnson-Mack daringly chose to wear No. 9 this season — Gabe Marks, the Pac-12’s all-time receptions leader had it before him — and he has yet to disappoint. Johnson-Mack caught six balls for 83 yards in the first scrimmage, including one catch downfield that saw him spin out of three tackles before dragging Dillon Sherman and Marcus Strong 5 more yards before they could bring him down.

Quote: “I think he’s become more consistent. If he has a bad play, he doesn’t dwell on it. He comes back and makes a play the next time.” – coach Mike Leach.

Isaac Dotson, redshirt senior, linebacker: As teammate/roommate Peyton Pelluer noted Sunday evening, this will be the first time Dotson enters a season playing the same position he played the year before. The fifth-year senior came to Pullman as a safety, moved to nickel and now finishes his career at linebacker. But seeing the field from almost every angle has helped Dotson hone his instincts. The inside backer had a sack during the second scrimmage and was awarded half of another in the mock game Friday. During the team period of a practice last week, Dotson showed good awareness to smother a botched snap in the backfield before anyone else noticed the ball was loose.

Quote: “He’s played literally every position on defense. He’s been moving around throughout the years, probably more than any defensive player we have right now.” – Pelluer.

Erik Powell, senior, kicker: The third-year kicker put quality ahead of quantity this offseason and if the first weeks of August are any indication — mind you, they often aren’t — Powell is on track to have his most consistent year yet. The senior was 5 of 6 on field goals in the two scrimmages, missing only a 47-yarder.

Quote: “His confidence is in a good spot right now, just have to keep building that and kind of break camp on some momentum and I think he’ll get off to a hot start.” — special-teams coach Eric Mele.

Honorable mention

• Junior receiver Martin, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski, freshman receiver Jamire Calvin, redshirt-senior guard B.J. Salmonson and redshirt-junior linebacker Chima Onyeukwu.