WSU returns nine starters on defense, but it has to up production in some key areas

It’s not a coincidence that Washington State’s combined 17-9 record the past two seasons coincided with Alex Grinch’s hire as defensive coordinator. Before Grinch’s arrival in 2014, the Cougars allowed an average of 38.6 points per game. Last season that average was down to 26.4.

Translated: The defense has gotten stingier under The Grinch. Last season, WSU gave up almost two touchdowns fewer per game than it did before Grinch took over the defense.

Much of that has to do with the aggressive, turnover-focused style that the high-energy Grinch has introduced on the Palouse. The Cougars have put up some brilliant defensive performances in several games the past two seasons, but there also have been some lapses.

For WSU to get to the next level and start competing for conference championships, the Cougars must play that level of defense consistently in every game.

Could this be the year the defense finds that elusive level of top notch consistency and asserts its dominance? Here’s a preview:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Reason for optimism: The Cougars return explosive young pass rusher Hercules Mata’afa, who’s led the defense in sacks two years in a row. WSU also is excited by the pass-rushing potential Derek Moore flashed as a freshman in 2016, when he notched 16 tackles in 13 games.

Defensive lineman from @wsucougfb – Hercules Mata'afa leads all returning Pac-12 defensive players as the highest graded player from 2016. pic.twitter.com/qr7XVtphGy — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) June 5, 2017

Cause for concern: Any member of the defensive line will attest that production was lacking in 2016. The line accounted for 13 of the Cougars’ 20 sacks in 2016, down from 19.5 in 2015. Simply put, the Cougars didn’t finish enough plays behind the line of scrimmage. They pursued and hurried quarterbacks but often couldn’t sack the quarterback or force a fumble. They need to finish this year.

Key stat: 23 – turnovers forced in 2016. That’s one shy of Grinch’s magic 24-turnover benchmark that he claims, after studying stats from other Power Five teams, is the number required for a team to win nine games or more. (Mind you, there might be something to this: WSU forced 24 turnovers in 2015, and lo and behold, the Cougars won nine games.)

Wild card: Kingston Fernandez. The redshirt junior hasn’t played much – eight games in 2016, mostly on special teams. But he got extensive reps in the spring, and the coaches like his speed, smarts and instincts.

Projected depth:

END

Hercules Mata’afa, RS-Jr., 6-2, 252

Nnamdi Oguayo, RS-So., 6-3, 237

NOSE

Dan Ekuale, Rs-Sr., 6-3, 305

Kingston Fernandez, RS-Jr., 6-2, 276

TACKLE

Derek Moore, So., 6-2, 248

Garrett McBroom, RS-Sr., 6-3, 281

LINEBACKERS

Reason for optimism: With Peyton Pelluer (93 tackles) and Isaac Dotson (64 tackles) back, the strength of the Cougars’ defense undoubtedly is its middle, anchored by the two seniors. Last season marked the first time in Dotson’s career that he played every game at the same position, and that stability for a second consecutive year could see him rise to new heights. Pelluer, Dotson’s roommate, returns for his fourth year as starting middle linebacker, and he’s easily the most consistent and dependable player on WSU’s defense.

Just 47 days until the start of the college football season! pic.twitter.com/gHW4lpkaE0 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) July 10, 2017

Cause for concern: Not much. With a depth chart replete with veteran talent, this unit isn’t keeping Grinch up at night.

Key stat: 20.5 – Total tackles for a loss in 2016 by Pelluer, Dotson and Frankie Luvu.

Wild card: Logan Tago got off to a fast start at rush linebacker in 2016, earning the starting job over Dylan Hanser in the season opener and tallying four tackles in his first game. But his season was derailed by a suspension over a fight he was involved in last summer, and he ultimately played only seven games. Now he has a chance to start over and show off his pass-rushing abilities.

Projected depth:

MLB

Peyton Pelluer, RS-Sr, 6-0, 225

Nate DeRider, RS-Sr, 6-1, 231

Justus Rogers, RS-Fr, 6-2, 225

WLB

Isaac Dotson, RS-Sr., 6-1, 232

Frankie Luvu, Sr., 6-2, 235

RLB

Dylan Hanser, Sr., 6-4, 236

Logan Tago, Jr., 6-3, 247

SECONDARY

Reason for optimism: WSU’s secondary has improved dramatically in two seasons under Grinch, who due to the limited talent pool when he took over was forced to play some young guys early. Now those young guys finally are veterans. Cornerback Darrien Molton was second on the defense with 71 tackles last year, and safety Jalen Thompson led the defense with seven pass breakups. Robert Taylor started every game last season in part due to Shalom Luani’s move to nickel, and Marcellus Pippins has hung on to a starting role for two consecutive years.

Cause for concern: WSU was ninth in the Pac-12 in pass defense last season, allowing an average of 217.7 yards per game. The secondary often was inconsistent, and this was especially apparent in games against good passing teams such as Eastern Washington (496 passing yards, 5 TDs), California (425 passing yards, 3 TDs) and Washington (342 passing yards, 3 TDs).

Key stat: 2 – Interceptions in 2016 by returning members of WSU’s secondary. Pippins got both those picks for the Cougars, who had 12 interceptions overall last season – four of which came from Luani, who’s now with the Oakland Raiders, with two more coming from Chuck White, who has since left the team.

Wild card: Hunter Dale. The junior safety is the least experienced player of the five projected starters in the WSU secondary. He earned good reviews from Grinch in spring ball, but he’ll have to prove himself on the field and fend off eager, athletic former quarterback D’Jimon Jones. Also, watch for junior-college transfer Sean Harper to make an impact at safety.

Projected depth:

Nickel

Hunter Dale, Jr., 5-10, 190

D’Jimon Jones, RS-Fr., 5-11, 193

Free safety

Robert Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 186

Zaire Webb, Fr., 5-10, 170

Strong safety

Jalen Thompson, So., 6-0, 191

Sean Harper, Jr., 6-2, 186

Left cornerback

Darrien Molton, Jr., 5-10, 185

Kirkland Parker, RS-Sr., 6-1, 190

Right cornerback

Marcellus Pippins, Sr., 5-10, 178

Marcus Strong, So., 5-9, 177

SPECIAL TEAMS

Reason for optimism: WSU’s special teams seemed to find an identity last season, and coach Eric Mele’s Special Forces hope to build on that. In 2016, the Cougars ended a long drought when they scored on kickoff and punt returns in the same season for the first time since 1968. Taylor, who was responsible for the kickoff score for a touchdown, reprises his role returning kicks. Kicker Erik Powell also returns. He made nine of his final 10 field-goal attempts of the season.

Cause for concern: Powell also began last season by missing his first five field-goal attempts. WSU must find a new punt returner to replace Kaleb Fossum, who transferred to Nevada. Punter Zach Charme transferred to Idaho, but his absence will be less noticeable because he didn’t punt much in 2016. The Cougars instead split punting duties between Powell and receiver Kyle Sweet, who will both continue to share the punting workload this season.

Key stat: 2 – WSU was second in the Pac-12 in punt-return average last season, averaging 13.5 yards per return.

Wild card: The Cougars are breaking in a new long snapper – Bishop Blanchet alum Kyle Celli – after his predecessor, Lucas Gravelle, was lured to TCU this offseason when the Horned Frogs offered him a scholarship.

Projected depth:

FG

Erik Powell, RS-Sr., 6-1, 202

LS

Kyle Celli, RS-Jr., 6-1, 240

P

Powell

Kyle Sweet, Jr., 6-0, 193

KR

Robert Taylor Sr., 5-10, 186

PR