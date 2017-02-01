Short bios of WSU's newest signees on National Signing Day

Happy National Signing Day everyone!

We’ll continue updating this post with new signee bios as the day progresses. You can also follow our live feed here.

Washington State received seven signed letters of intent by 7 a.m., and many of the first to sign were recruits who’d committed to WSU in the last two weeks.

Jesuit High (Tampa, Fla.) receiver Travell Harris made a Signing Day announcement that he had decided to join the Cougars over South Florida, Florida Atlantic and Arizona.

But Deerfield Academy defensive end Dallas Hobbs was the first signee to officially send in his National Letter of Intent. WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says he got a text from Hobbs at 4 a.m. local time with a picture of his signed NLI attached.

Hobbs was followed by WR Davontavean “Tay” Martin from Houma, La, Tampa’s Harris, LB Willie Taylor from Bleckley County High in Cochran, Ga., Eagle (Idaho) High OL Alec Kuzmack, Basha (Ariz.) High OL Jonathan Nathaniel, and LB Will Rodgers III. from Saginaw, Mich.

As the West Coast woke up around 7 a.m., Dominick Silvels from Patrick Henry High in San Diego was quick to send in his LOI followed by San Bernardino (Calif.) CB George Hicks III, King’s High RB Caleb Perry, Palm Springs DB Damion Lee and Wilsonville (Ore.) QB Connor Neville.

California linebackers Fa’avae Fa’avae (Mater Dei, Santa Ana) and Cole Dubots (Vista Murrieta) rounded out the list of LOIs the Cougars received by 7:30 a.m.

Then, WSU received a letter-of-intent from Archbishop Murphy’s Abe Lucas, who stuck with the Cougars despite a strong overture from Cal in the last 10 days.

Well-regarded junior college defensive end Preston Hendry signed his letter-of-intent, and will likely compete for time immediately.

Signee Bios

Cole Dubots – LB – 6’1, 185 pounds (Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.)

Led Vista Murrieta to a 32-8 combined record in three seasons. Played mostly running back and had 77 carries for 635 yards and three touchdowns during his senior season despite suffering a shoulder injury. Also a three-year letter winner in track and field who ran the 100m in 10.58 in the CIF state track finals as a junior. Set a personal best of 10.54 in the 100m his junior year.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch: “He’s legitimately fast. He’s track fast. That speed – we’ve gotta find the best spot for him, between the nickel and will linebacker spots – those are the guys who can play in space. He had a shoulder (injury) as a senior, so he’ll miss track this year but would have had the chance to win the state 100-meter title in California, which says something.”

LB coach Ken Wilson: “He can run a 10.54 100m. His (40 yard dash is) probably in the high 4.2s, low 4.3s. He’s a really tough kid, just the way he ran, and ran physically and through guys. His dad was a college football player, a big guy. You put that kind of speed on defense, there’s nobody he can’t run down. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Fa’avae Fa’avae – OLB – 6’1, 210 pounds (Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.)

Missed his senior season due to a torn ACL, but helped Mater Dei to a 10-3 record and No. 17 national ranking his junior year, finishing with 59 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles that includes a strip-six, and a pick-six in 2015.

Grinch: “He’s in the mold of Frankie Luvu at inside backer, I think he’s a Mike linebacker for us. He played a little bit rushing the passer and has the personality to run a defense. I think he sees himself as that, which is neat to be around guys like that. He committed to us and stayed true throughout the process. Had an injury his senior year, but he’s healthy now.”

Sean Harper – CB – 6’1, 180 pounds (Holmes Comm. College, Miss.)

Another member of our signing class who is already on campus, welcome to the Cougar family Sean Harper! #GoCougs #CougD #SpeedD #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/oHYjWlXzGm — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) February 1, 2017

Signed with WSU out of high school in 2015 but was a non-qualifier academically. Played two seasons at Holmes (Miss.) Community College and helped his team to an All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College programs championship in 2015. Had 25 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six, and also contributed four pass breakups.

Grinch: “Sean was an athletic kid I was recruiting in Hart County, Georgia when I was at Missouri. We signed him in that initial class, three classes ago. Academically he was just a touch shy but sometimes it works out in the back end. I kept in touch with him and he had a shoulder injury late in the season. We brought him back. He played mostly corner in junior college but can play nickel, safety and corner. He has some length to him and some athleticism also.”

Gesser: “Very versatile, long, played corner on the outside. He was Grinch’s first guy when he first got here, he went to JC and came back, so he’s a loyal kid. To stay loyal to WSU is huge. Can he play that nickel spot? Or is he gonna be back in that safety spot. It’s one of those holes we have to fill.”

Travell Harris – WR – 5’8, 170 pounds (Jesuit HS, Tampa, Fla.)

Named a 5A All-State second-team in Tampa, Fla. after his senior season at Jesuit High School. Caught 22 passes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Also played on defense, recording 41 tackles and three interceptions.

Receivers coach Dave Nichol: “I went to Dallas Jesuit HS and he went to Tampa Jesuit, so we talked about that. Good dude. We feel like he can come in on the inside and athletically and physically he can compete right now. All the other stuff will work itself out.”

Dallas Hobbs – DE – 6’6, 240 pounds (Deerfield Academy, Mass.)

Grinch: “Hobbs is a prep school kid, he’s 6-5, 240 and will probably quickly be a 270-pound guy. He went to Deerfield Academy, it’s a post grad year, fifth year of high school, so it doesn’t count against your eligibility. It’s not based on grades, just an extra year developmentally. So he’s already been away at school, at boarding school. … Dallas Hobbs was the first one in with the 4 a.m. text.”

Abe Lucas – OT – 6’8, 260 pounds (Archbishop Murphy HS, Everett)

WSU’s Northwest recruiter Eric Mele: “He’s a big fella, he’s got the biggest hands we measured in. He won a state c’ship (at Archbishop Murphy) and he’s got a huge ceiling. He’s gonna fill out in the same Andre Dillard mold. He’s got a bright future.”

Christian Mejia – DE – 6’4, 220 pounds (Kailua HS, Hawaii)

Former WSU QB Jason Gesser: “We have him projected as a DE, but he played a lot of LB in high school. He’s a tall rush end, like Nnamdi Oguayo and Derek Moore. He has the speed to get going, btu the athletic ability to get after the quarterback. … the best way to explain it is like a cobra when it strikes, they explode toward the ball carrier and make sure he’s going down.”

Connor Neville – QB – 6’2, 215 pounds (Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.)

WSU’s Northwest recruiter Eric Mele: “He’s got a big time live arm. That’s the biggest thing that jumps out on film. He’s really got the arm talent, he’s pretty fast, and he gets rid of it. I knew he could throw the ball.”

Former WSU QB Alex Brink (who coached Neville on his 7-on-7 team): “I think what jumps out right away is arm talent. Connor has a lot of physical abilities, he played the position in high school and found success there. He’s gonna come from the transition of 5A level in Oregon to the Pac-12 level, so (the question is) how will he handle what goes with being a Division I quarterback. Physically he’s incredibly gifted. I’m excited to see him get out here and be around a guy like Luke Falk.”

Caleb Perry – RB – 5’9, 175 pounds (Kings School, Shoreline)

Mele: “He’s the speedster from King’s High School. He’s a track guy who’s gonna probably win the state 100-meter title again — he’s shooting for 10.5, that’s his goal.

Gesser: I really like this kid from watching him on film. It’s long run after long run. He’s a very linear runner who’s gonna take one cut steps and is going vertical. He’s gonna hit those holes and be gone. No one is gonna catch him. To have that kind of bullet in the chamber, this kid fits in very, very well with what we do. He can take a screen pass on 20-yard line and take it to the house. He’s a little undersized 5-9, but he’s a solid 180 pounds.”

Willie Rodgers III – DE – 6’5, 230 pounds (Valor Christian HS, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Grinch: “We’d be naïve to suggest that he’d be coming out here if not for coach (Roy) Manning. It’s good to have connections. He’s from Michigan, did his senior year of high school in Colorado with family. He was really a basketball kid for the bulk of his high school career, and came on late. He has size potential and athleticism and we’re certainly excited about him.

Dominick Silvels – DB – 6’3, 190 pounds (Patrick Henry High, San Diego, Calif.)

Grinch: “He’s been a RB, WR and DB, and he has a lot of highlights as a kick returner, I think he’ll be one of those linebacker types for us as this thing moves along.

Josh Talbott – S – 6’0, 175 pounds (Long Beach Polytechnic HS, Long Beach, Calif.)

Grinch: “He’s a great kid, another guy who has real good speed. And it’s verified times, not just your film evaluations. He’s documented fast. He does track for them and played a little bit of the nickel spot – I think he’s a guy who could possibly help us in that situation and also at safety. With the DBs, we try to get multidimensional players who can help us corner, safety nickel. … Coach (Roy) Manning has that Los Angeles area for us, and he did a great job of getting his claws into Josh early on. He’s as low maintenance a recruit as you can imagine. Once he committed to us didn’t take any other trips, he was locked in. Similar to Jalen Thompson – once he said where he was going, he couldn’t get here fast enough.”

Willie Taylor – OLB – 6’3, 210 pounds (Bleckley County HS, Cochran, Ga.)

Grinch: “He’s kinda also got that basketball frame. He played mostly safety but also wide receiver and wildcat quarterback in high school, and we think he’ll be a good outside backer. The highlights you don’t see are of him dunking a basketball.”

LB Coach Roy Manning: “What a sleeper man. This s kid is huge. He’s definitely 6-4, 215 pounds right now. Once these kids get up here and start eating and will put on weight. You turn on some of his basketball film, man, he can jump out the gym. He’s a really natural athlete, a small town guy in the middle of Georgia. I know coach Grinch had actually signed a player from that high school with that head coach before and (Grinch) reached out to him, he sent Grinch Willie’s film and we were like, “Man.” It’s just surprising he didn’t have a lot more going. There’s no exact science to this. He’s a great kid, he comes from a great family, kudos to him to making the leap of faith to come out west to continue his football career.”

Zaire Webb – CB – 5-10, 165 pounds (Fletcher HS, Neptune Beach, Fla.)

Gesser: “Watching him on film, I like him. He’s little 5-10, 165. Fast, quick, physical. He’s not afraid to go in and put it on anybody and make hits. He has a presence to him. He reminds me of Jason David — same height same size, great feet, great speed would make plays. Watching this guy, he would do it over and over again.”

Easop Winston – WR – 5-11, 170 pounds (City College of San Francisco)

Nichol: “He’s gonna start off with me on the outside. He’s a really good kid – we’ve got some kids from there who can back up his character. Midnight Maneuvers for a new guy are not alwayas easy, and he pushes through and works. He’s got huge hands, which is always good. And he’s got really good ball skills. His catching radius is very large for a guy who’s not a huge dude. The quarterbacks like him, which is always good. We want him to come in and compete right now.”

Gesser: “Every time you watch him catch the ball – and he had some one handed catches – it never got to his body. Even on a fade ball, he went up and caught ball with his hands. He’s good at going up and catching by extending his hands. He’s a very savvy player. He may not be the guy who runs a 10.5 100m, but with his versatility, we may see a lot of production out of him this year.”