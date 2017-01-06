Of the 3,314 cases processed by WSU's Office of Student Conduct in the last year, only 86 involved student-athletes

Between fall 2015 and fall 2016, 3,314 student conduct cases were processed by Washington State University’s Office of Student Conduct, but of those cases, only 110 were referred to the conduct board.

Of those 110 cases that came before the conduct board, 32 resulted in expulsion and 52 resulted in a suspension period. Eight of the 110 cases brought before the conduct board involved WSU student-athletes, and five of those eight were suspended or expelled.

This data released by the WSU Office of Student Conduct in response to a Seattle Times public records request, supports the claim made by WSU President Kirk Schulz in interview with The Seattle Times in December. Schulz said in the interview that a low percentage of all student conduct cases at WSU get referred to the conduct board, and of that number, WSU’s student-athletes make up a small percentage of all conduct board discipline cases.

Of the 3,314 student conduct cases from the last year, 2.6 percent (86 cases) involved student-athletes as respondents. That’s proportionate to the ratio of student-athletes WSU has in relation to its student body. According to Equity in Athletics Data Athletics information WSU supplied for the 2014-15 school year — the most recent year of data available on the EADA website — WSU’s 513 student-athletes constituted about 2.5 percent of the total undergraduate enrollment of 20,771 that year.

WSU’s student conduct process drew scrutiny last fall after several Cougars football players were called up before the conduct board due mostly to three incidents that occurred over the summer, and the conduct board was accused of racial bias and improper procedures.

The task force charged with evaluating WSU student conduct process met for the second time on Thursday afternoon, and has begun the task of comparing WSU’s conduct procedures with that of other comparable schools, task force Dr. Craig Hemmens said in an interview Friday afternoon.

WSU’s student conduct process came under fire last fall after Cougars nose tackle Robert Barber was expelled by the conduct board, though his sanction was eventually reduced to a suspension that Barber contested in court.

In December, a state court of appeals judge ruled against WSU in a case involving the expulsion of a former WSU graduate student, and stipulated that WSU and several other Washington state institutions of higher education have to begin using a more robust adjudication process in cases involving expulsion or long-term suspension.

Immediately after that court ruling, Schulz convened a task force to examine WSU’s conduct process and recommend changes.

The task force met for the first time in December, and split into three sub-committees. One sub-committee has been tasked with examining the conduct processes of other institutions similar in size, programs and nature to WSU.

The second sub-committee will compile and examine comments from the website WSU set up for the public to give feedback on its conduct process, and the third sub-committee will look at the legal issues surrounding the conduct process, including the requirements the court decision in December imposed on WSU.

Hemmens said the task force will meet every other Thursday, with some task force members participating remotely via conference call.

Hemmens said Dr. Mary Jo Gonzales, WSU’s incoming Vice President of Student Affairs, was not at Thursday’s meeting, but is expected to take her place as one of the five ex-officio members of the task force, when she arrives at WSU.

Gonzales’s hired was announced in December, and she comes to WSU from the University of Rhode Island.

In the meantime, interim VP of Student Affairs Melynda Huskey will continue her participation as an ex-officio member of the task force.

Aside from convening a task force to recommend changes to WSU’s student conduct process, WSU also commissioned an independent law firm, Lyons O’Dowd, to examine the allegation of racial bias in the conduct board case involving former WSU football player Robert Barber.

Hemmens said Lyons O’Dowd is currently finalizing their report and that the task force expects to receive a copy in the near future.