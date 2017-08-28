The Cougars' first depth chart is out. Here's what to make of it all

Washington State released its first depth chart of the season Monday in preparation for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State.

As should be expected with a veteran team that boasts 17 returning starters, there weren’t many surprises.

And heres the first WSU football depth chart of the year! pic.twitter.com/bE3eDo3RAo — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) August 28, 2017

Special Teams depth chart:

(Morrow and Calvin on PR, Taylor and Renard Bell on KR) pic.twitter.com/hhnf5UDsO9 — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) August 28, 2017

Still, some key points:

1 — Hunter Dale remains ahead of Kirkland Parker at nickelback… just slightly

Hunter Dale and Kirkland Parker battled neck and neck through all of fall camp. Dale started hotter, but Parker finished strong. Still, it appears as if Dale will get the start against the Bobcats even the starter at nickelback is officially listed as Hunter Dale or Kirkland Parker.”

2– Three true freshmen will likely see action this season

Inside receiver Jamire Calvin, who came to WSU as a four-star recruit, will begin the year behind Kyle Sweet in the rotation at Y receiver. Calvin will also return punts — something special teams coach Eric Mele has been excited about ever since Calvin pulled his Houdini act and deftly escaped several punt return containment formations early in fall practice. Louisiana-native and former Division I basketball recruit Tay Martin was just too good to be left off the depth chart, so he’s the third receiver listed behind Tavares Martin Jr. and C.J. Dimry at the X receiver spot. Defensively, George Hicks III will back up Darrien Molton at left cornerback.

3 — Also look out for some other new faces

Receiver Renard Bell is listed behind Robert Lewis at H receiver, but Lewis has been limited in practice as of late, so there’s a chance that Bell, who redshirted last season, might get his first start against Montana State. Defensively, Skyler Thomas is also coming off a redshirt season and has won the backup job behind Robert Taylor at free safety. Jahad Woods will back up Isaac Dotson at will linebacker, and you can also expect to see a lot of him on special teams.

4 — There’s a wealth of talent at rush linebacker

The Cougars coaching staff moved Frankie Luvu from inside linebacker to the rush spot this offseason to try and get their three best linebackers on the field at once — Luvu, Dotson and Peyton Pelluer. He’s won the starting spot at rush, and might have created the deepest spot on the field. Expect Dylan Hanser, a fifth-year senior, and Chima Onyeukwu, who really came on late in fall camp, to continue to push Luvu at that spot. They’re all listed as co-starters at the moment.

5 — Maybe some clarity at running back?

The Cougars have maintained that it’s not possible to find enough reps for four running backs, but all four are listed on the depth chart going into the season opener, with “or” between each name. Still, I believe the order the backs are listed in is telling: Jamal Morrow, James Williams, Gerard Wicks and Keith Harrington. That’s the order in which the Cougars will rep their backs, though, situational differences will also play into the picture. Wicks, for instance, is the natural choice for short yardage because at 6-foot, 221 pounds, he’s the biggest, most physical run threat the Cougars have.