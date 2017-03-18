Pinelopi Pavlopoulou scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Cougars to their second-ever postseason win, and a third round berth in the WNIT

Junior guard Pinelopi Pavlopoulou had a career-high 20 points as Washington State notched only its second-ever postseason win with a 68-67 overtime victory over Wyoming Saturday afternoon in Laramie.

Pavlopoulou’s jumper with 3:08 left in overtime gave the Cougars a 66-64 lead over the Cowboys, and freshman Kayla Washington hit a pair of clutch free throws to put WSU up 68-64. That turned out to be just enough offense for the Cougars in the game’s extra period. Wyoming’s Taylor Rusk sank a 3-pointer with less than a minute left on the clock, but the Cougars held on till the end.

With the win, WSU (14-19) advances to the third round of the WNIT, and will face either Colorado State or UC Davis next week. This is the farthest the Cougars have ever advanced in any postseason tournament.

Pavlopoulou had a career day, going 9-of-17 from the field, and sinking a jumper with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that tied the game for WSU and sent things into overtime.

Caila Hailey had 12 points and eight rebounds for WSU, while Alexys Swedlund and Ivana Kmetovska each contributed 10 points. Swedlund also had eight rebounds.

Natalie Baker led Wyoming with 18 points, but no other Cowgirl finished in double digits.