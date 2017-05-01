You have to look all the way back to Klay Thompson in 2008 to find the last time WSU added a four-star prospect to its men's basketball roster

Washington State signed guard Roberto Gittens out of Foss High in Tacoma, the Cougars announced Monday.

Gittens averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during his senior season at Foss (2016-17) and was named the Associated Press’ 2A Washington State player of the year. He was also named the Tacoma News-Tribune’s All-Area player of the year. He follows Malachi Flynn (Tacoma, 2016) and Viont’e Daniels (Federal Way, 2015) to become the third-straight News-Tribune All-Area player of the year to join the Cougars’ basketball team.

According to Scout.com, Gittens (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) is the first four-star basketball prospect to sign with the Cougars since Klay Thompson in 2008.

“It’s going to be a joy to coach another Washington State Player of the Year,” WSU basketball coach Ernie Kent said in a news release. “Roberto is a well-skilled athlete and a great teammate, who will fit well in our program. We’re excited for his career here at WSU and to see what he can accomplish along with his teammates.”

Kent has now added three prospects to the roster this recruiting cycle. Junior college transfers Davante Cooper, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound center from Atlanta, Ga., and Kwinton Hinson, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard from Fairmont, N.C. both signed with the Cougars out of Tyler (Texas) Junior College in November.

The Cougars have two scholarships remaining.