Elwyn McRoy will join the Washington State men’s basketball program as the recruiting coordinator, WSU coach Ernie Kent announced Monday.
“Elwyn is a seasoned, dedicated, passionate student of the game of basketball,” Kent said. “In this role, he will allow us to be very effective and efficient as we move forward as a staff.”
McRoy will play an important part in the day-to-day organization of the staff’s recruiting efforts. He comes to the Palouse after two years at Coppin State in Baltimore, Md., where he served as the associate head coach and an assistant coach.
Women’s basketball
The Seattle Pacific women will embark on a 10-day trip to the Dominican Republic in September. While there, they will play at least three games and possibly a fourth.
Golf
Euna Han of Coquitlam, B.C. shot 1-under-par 71 at Meridian Valley Country Club to earn medalist honors and a spot in the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
Also advancing in the qualifier were Brittany Kwon of Bremerton and Lauryn Nguyen of Seattle, both shooting 72.
