No. 22 Creighton zoomed past the Washington State men 103-77 in the opening round of the Paradise Jam basketball tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The 22nd-ranked Bluejays zoomed past WSU 103-77 on Friday in the opening round of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Cole Huff scored 19 points for Creighton (3-0), which took command early in leading by as many as 34 points against the overmatched Cougars (2-1).
WSU center Conor Clifford scored a career-high 29 points on 12-for-16 shooting. His previous career best was 18, which he surpassed in the first half.
Ike Iroegbu added 11 points and Josh Hawkinson had 10 for the Cougars, who trailed 60-36 at halftime.
Creighton shot 56.3 percent.
“They were just relentless in their pursuit,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said of the Bluejays. “They’re good. That is a very good basketball team.”
WSU will play Montana at 3 p.m. PST on Saturday.
