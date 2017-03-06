Washington State men’s basketball senior Josh Hawkinson was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and Cougar freshman Malachi Flynn was named Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention.

Washington State men’s basketball senior Josh Hawkinson was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and Cougar freshman Malachi Flynn was named Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz was named first team All-Pac-12 and is also on the All-Freshman team.

Hawkinson, a 6-foot-10 forward who played at Shorewood High School in Shoreline, will conclude his Washington State career as the school’s career-record holder for rebounds and double-doubles as he has 1,003 rebounds and 55 double-doubles. He also holds the season rebounding record, which he set as a sophomore in 2014-15.

Hawkinson ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding at 10.1 rebounds per game, is second in free throw percentage at .836, 11th in scoring at 15.6 points per game and fourth in minutes played (1,061). Hawkinson leads the league and ranks fourth in the nation with 8.3 defensive boards a game.

Flynn leads the team and ranks 14th in the Pac-12 with 58 made three-pointers this season. He also ranks ninth among Pac-12 freshmen in points per game (10.1), is seventh in assists per game (2.9) and 13th in steals per game (0.7).

Oregon’s Dillon Brooks was named the player of the year, Lonzo Ball of UCLA the freshman of the year, Jordan Bell of Oregon the defensive player of the year and Arizona’s Sean Miller was the coach of the Year.