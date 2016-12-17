Josh Hawkinson and Charles Callison played key roles as host Washington State beat Santa Clara 69-68 in men’s basketball. WSU (6-5) scored 14 of the game’s last 16 points.
PULLMAN – Josh Hawkinson scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Washington State staged a furious comeback in the last six minutes, defeating Santa Clara 69-68 on Saturday when Charles Callison came up with a game-saving block.
The Cougars (6-5) scored 14 of the final 16 points, but couldn’t relax until the 6-foot Callison sealed the victory with his last-second block of a shot by 6-3 Jared Brownridge of Santa Clara (5-7).
Callison scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including a layup with 1:25 left that gave WSU a 67-66 lead.
The Cougars shot 51.9 percent, compared with 44.1 percent for Santa Clara.
