ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Clayton Custer scored 19 points, and Loyola of Chicago held off a second-half Washington State rally for an 88-79 victory Monday in the fifth-place game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Aundre Jackson and Donte Ingram added 17 points each, and Milton Doyle had 14 for the Ramblers (5-1), who led 38-30 at the half and pulled ahead by as many as 15 points midway through the second half.

Josh Hawkinson scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Washington State (3-2), which fought back and trailed 81-76 with 41.9 seconds remaining.

But Loyola of Chicago made 5 of 6 free throws during a 20-second span to push its lead back to double digits before 224 spectators.

Ike Iroegbu scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Center Conor Clifford scored 12 points and Charles Callison and Malachi Flynn added 10 each.

“It was the start — the ball didn’t go down offensively,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “Then we kinda lost our intensity, and they took control of the game on their end.”

Clifford averaged 17.7 points in three Paradise Jam games and freshman Flynn was in double figures for the fourth time this season.

Hawkinson posted his fourth double-double of the season and the 44th of his career, tying Mark Hendrickson for second on the school’s career list in that category.

Both teams shot 49 percent from the field and WSU had a 33-32 rebounding advantage, but made more turnovers (19 to 13) than the Ramblers.

“Coach (Porter Moser) puts a big emphasis on finding ways to win,” Custer said. “No matter how it looks, no matter if it’s ugly or not, we make sure we find ways to win.

“But we always felt like we were in a comfortable place.”