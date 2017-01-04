This is WSU’s first 2-0 start in league since the 2007-08 season.

SPOKANE — Washington State won its second Pacific-12 game of the season Wednesday, doubling last year’s total, and Josh Hawkinson says the Cougars are not done.

“We’re 2-0, so what?” Hawkinson said. “We’ve still got 15 or 16 conference games to go.”

Hawkinson, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 49th career double-double, said this year’s team is different.

“There’s a lot more optimism,” Hawkinson said, after Washington State beat Oregon State 75-62 in the Spokane Arena.

“We don’t want to go 2-and-whatever,”added Ike Iroegbu. “It’s uplifting for sure when we do better than last year.”

This is WSU’s first 2-0 start in league since the 2007-08 season.

Iroegbu added 15 points for Washington State (9-5, 2-0 Pacific 12), which won its fourth straight game. Malachi Flynn added 13 big points, 11 in the closing minutes when the game was decided.

“He can handle pressure,” Hawkinson said of the freshman.

Kendal Manuel had a career-high 20 points for Oregon State (4-12, 0-3), which had won six straight games over Washington State. Manuel hit six three-pointers.

Oregon State was leading by one point when the Cougars took control.

Flynn hit a three-pointer and a runner during a 12-0 run that put Washington State up 70-59 with just over two minutes left.

“We stopped executing on offense,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We went away from what was working.”

No. 1 Villanova falls

INDIANAPOLIS — Kethan Savage scored five of his 13 points during a decisive seven-point run to give No. 18 Butler a 66-58 victory over No. 1 Villanova, ending the Wildcats’ 20-game winning streak.

Butler (13-2, 2-1 Big East) improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season and extended its home winning streak to 12 games, beating a top-ranked team for the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs did it by upending the defending national champions and stopping the longest winning streak in Villanova history.

Jalen Brunson had 23 points and Josh Hart scored 13 on a rugged shooting night for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1), beaten for the first time since a 69-67 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East championship game last March.

From there, the Wildcats won all six games in the 2016 NCAA tournament before opening 14-0 this season.

Notes

• Grayson Allen was back for No. 8 Duke after an indefinite suspension for his latest trip of an opponent wound up being one game. Allen had 15 points and seven assists in the Blue Devils’ 110-57 rout of Georgia Tech — the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski before he takes a leave of absence to have back surgery.

• Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and top-ranked UConn beat East Carolina 90-45 for the program’s 89th straight win, moving the Huskies within a game of their NCAA record. The win broke a tie with the John Wooden’s UCLA men’s program, which won 88 straight in the early 1970s.