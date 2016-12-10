Washington State lost 70-56 to Kansas State in Kansas City, Mo. Junior Derrien King is transferring, WSU coach Ernie Kent announced.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas State slowly, methodically broke down Washington State on Saturday night.

It probably shouldn’t have been a surprise.

The Cougars were already playing without forward Jeff Pollard, who has mono, and guard Viont’e Daniels, who is dealing with the effects of a concussion. Then the news hit earlier in the day Derrien King intends to transfer, leaving coach Ernie Kent’s program even more short-handed on the road.

King, a junior, played in 35 games after joining the Cougars before the 2015-16 season. He plans to complete the fall semester, which ends Friday.

“Any time a player leaves, it hurts your team,” Kent said after the Wildcats rolled to a 70-56 victory over WSU at the Sprint Center, “and yet you’re in an era of transferring and he made the decision to do that.”

It left Washington State with a mere eight players to match up with a deep, balanced bunch of Wildcats, though, and the Cougars looked tired by the time the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Wesley Iwundu had 15 points and eight rebounds to help Kansas State (9-1) overcome a poor first-half shooting performance to win the Wildcat Classic game.

Washington State (5-5) controlled almost the entire first half, leading by as many as nine points.

Josh Hawkinson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Charles Callison also scored 10.

“I thought the game was a tale of two halves,” Kent said. “We played, I thought, some really good basketball, probably our best basketball of the year in the first half and kept our composure. I thought Kansas State in the second half did a great job to keep their composure.”

UCLA goes to 10-0

LOS ANGELES – T.J. Leaf scored 21 points, fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 19 and UCLA shot 67 percent from the field in beating Michigan 102-84 to improve to 10-0.

Bryce Alford added 18 points for the Bruins, who made 15 three-pointers.

UCLA surpassed 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Zak Irvin scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines (7-3).

• J.P. Macura emerged from his shooting slump by scoring 18 points, and RaShid Gaston helped Xavier get the edge up front against the nation’s top rebounding team as the No. 13 Musketeers beat visiting Utah 77-69.

Gaston had 11 points and 14 rebounds, helping Xavier to a 33-28 edge on the boards. The Utes (6-2) came in averaging 47.7 rebounds per game.

Freshman Devon Daniels scored 19 points for the Utes.

• Rawle Alkins had 19 points and nine rebounds for Arizona, while Kobi Simmons scored 19 points and Kadeem Allen added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the No. 20 Wildcats won 79-60 at Missouri to improve to 8-2.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 men’s team, Arizona State beat San Diego State 74-63; Brigham Young defeated Colorado 79-71; and California beat UC Davis 86-61.

• As for Pac-12 women, Utah defeated Brigham Young 77-60 and No. 24 Oregon State routed Southern Utah 77-38.

Hart excels

NEWARK, N.J. – Josh Hart scored a career-high 37 points and No. 1 Villanova rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat No. 23 Notre Dame 74-66.

Hart was the only player for defending NCAA champion Villanova (10-0) to score in double figures. He was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, and he made all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Note

• In other games involving a top-10 men’s team, No. 3 Kansas beat Nebraska 89-72; fifth-ranked Duke routed UNLV 94-45; and No. 9 Indiana raced past Houston Baptist 103-61.