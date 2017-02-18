After a home loss to No. 5 Arizona on Thursday, Washington State men’s coach Ernie Kent called out his seniors, and vocalized the team’s need for better leadership. The Cougars responded with an 86-71 victory over Arizona State.

“It was a reality check to put things into perspective,” said Josh Hawkinson, who set a school record with his 54th double-double in Saturday’s 86-71 victory over Arizona State. “How long we’ve been here, how many more practices we have, how hard we’ve worked — just to throw it away doesn’t make any sense.”

Down by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Cougars’ seniors followed through.

Ike Iroegbu finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help WSU overcome an early deficit and win.

Conor Clifford added 19 points, Malachi Flynn had 14 points and seven assists, and Hawkinson contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Cougars, who posted their first season sweep of a Pac-12 opponent since 2011-12.

Washington State (12-15 overall, 5-10 Pac-12) shot 62 percent in the second half and held the Sun Devils (13-15, 6-9) to 25.7 percent.

UCLA romps

LOS ANGELES – Bryce Alford scored 26 points and No. 6 UCLA beat USC 102-70, snapping a four-game skid against its crosstown rival.

The Bruins (22-5, 9-5 Pac-12) avenged an 84-76 loss at USC (21-6, 8-6) last month.

• Dillon Brooks scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Oregon to a 101-73 victory over Colorado.

Dylan Ennis added 20 points for the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12), who won their 42nd straight home game.

George King led Colorado (16-12, 6-9) with 16 points.

• In the highest-profile matchup of the day, third-ranked Kansas won 67-65 at No. 4 Baylor.

Landen Lucas made two free throws with 11 seconds left for Kansas (24-3, 12-2 Big 12).

Johnathan Motley had 19 points for the Bears (22-5, 9-5).

• In other games involving a top-10 men’s team, No. 2 Villanova won 92-70 at Seton Hall; eighth-ranked Louisville beat visiting Virginia Tech 94-90; No. 9 West Virginia outlasted visiting Texas Tech 83-74 in double overtime; and 10th-ranked North Carolina routed No. 14 Virginia 65-41.

Zags women win

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Gonzaga women beat Pacific 74-58 and secured at least a share of their 13th West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Junior Emma Wolfram had her first double-double of the season and second in her career with a season-high 13 points and career-high 14 rebounds. Elle Tinkle led the Zags (22-5, 13-3) with 14 points.

• Napheesa Collier collected 26 points and 12 rebounds and the No. 1 Connecticut women’s team held off Tulane 63-60 to push its record winning streak to 101 games.

“We’re not as good as everybody thinks we are and today was a perfect example of that,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.