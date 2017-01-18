Utah dominated the glass and Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points and pulled down 11 boards to help the Utes breeze past Washington State 88-47 on Wednesday night.

PULLMAN — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak wondered how his team would bounce back from its toughest loss of the season.

“That was the million-dollar question all week,” Krystkowiak said, referring to the one-point home loss to UCLA last weekend. “It’s one of those moments of truth in the season where you can go a couple different ways.”

Absent their leading scorer and significant rebounding presence David Collette, the Utes responded in grand fashion.

Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and four Utes finished in double figures.

The Utes (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12) outrebounded the Cougars 45-26.

“The reality is that Washington State does a lot of things well, but rebounding is not one of those categories,” Krystkowiak said. “It would have been a shame had we not had a significant rebound advantage in this game, but that was really important.”

Bonam scored consecutive baskets to put the Utes up 11-2 in the opening minutes, which forced an early WSU (9-9, 2-4) timeout. The Utes led by 19 at the break.

Malachi Flynn scored 10 points in the second half, 14 in the game, but WSU ultimately never threatened.

“We did not bring our energy whatsoever,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said. “We know we can be very mediocre if we don’t bring it, and we know we’re a pretty good basketball team when we do bring it. For whatever reason we did not have our energy.”

The Cougars shot 32.8 percent from the field and made 2 of 18 from three-point range. Josh Hawkinson had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Kent is winless (0-5) against Utah since joining the Cougars.

Women

No. 13 UCLA 74, at USC 59

Monique Billings had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and UCLA used a big second quarter to rout crosstown rival USC for its third straight victory and sixth in eight games. The Bruins (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) outscored the Trojans 27-8 in the second behind Billings, who had eight points inside, and led 40-22 at halftime.

Courtney Jaco led USC (10-8, 1-6) with career highs in points (27) and three-pointers (seven). The Trojans have lost six in a row.

Notes

• Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, admitted he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller’s recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.

ESPN first reported the failed drug test. According to ESPN, the NCAA has prohibited Trier from playing until the drug is completely out of his system.

• UCLA will celebrate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Day before and during the third-ranked Bruins’ game against No. 14 Arizona on Saturday.