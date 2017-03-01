Jordan McLaughlin had 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as USC snapped a four-game losing streak with an 87-64 victory over Washington State.

LOS ANGELES — Jordan McLaughlin had 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as USC snapped a four-game losing streak with an 87-64 victory over Washington State on Wednesday night.

McLaughlin led a balanced USC (22-8, 9-8 Pac-12) scoring attack, though it was a tight defense that produced a 20-point lead at the half. USC outscored the Cougars 17-0 off turnovers at the break.

The Cougars (13-16, 6-11) picked up 20 points off the bench from Robert Franks and another 16 points from Josh Hawkinson. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Washington State.

Also scoring in double figures for USC were Chimezie Metu (15 points and nine rebounds), Bennie Boatwright (14 points) and Jonah Matthews (12).

USC came out strong at the outset, its zone defense frustrating the Cougars and the turnovers leading to fast-break baskets.

The Trojans led 48-28 at the half and went up by as many as 28 points early in the second half.

McLaughlin fell one rebound short of the second triple-double in USC history.

With the loss, WSU fell to 2-7 away from home.

The Cougars wrap up their conference schedule Saturday when they travel to UCLA to meet the third-ranked Bruins. UCLA won the first meeting, 95-79.