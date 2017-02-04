Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 29 points and USC outlasted Washington State 86-77 in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game. Ike Iroegbu led WSU with 22 points and nine assists.

Metu finished 12 of 14 from the field. Jonah Mathews chipped in with 18 points for the Trojans (20-4 overall, 7-4 Pac-12), who have won four straight.

After a Josh Hawkinson dunk with 10:17 left gave the Cougars a two-point advantage, USC scored 15 of the next 17 points to take command.

Ike Iroegbu finished with 22 points and nine assists, and Hawkinson had 17 points and 16 boards for the Cougars (11-12, 4-7).

The Trojans turned a 20-8 interior scoring advantage into a five-point halftime lead.

WSU freshman Jeff Pollard played 13 second-half minutes in an attempt to offset Metu. Cougars coach Ernie Kent said the move helped his team compete defensively.

“We got back into the game when (Pollard) was in there. We were able to go from zone to man, we got stops, we got out and ran,” Kent said.

Bennie Boatwright started and scored 13 points for USC after coming off the bench in the previous game. It was his second game back from a knee injury.