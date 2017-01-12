Conor Clifford scored 15 points to lead the Cougars, who lost their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

STANFORD, Calif. — Robert Cartwright set a career high for the second straight game, scoring 21 points in Stanford’s convincing 84-54 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.

Dorian Pickens added 18 points and Reid Travis had 17 for the Cardinal (9-8, 1-4 Pac-12), which stopped a four-game losing streak.

Conor Clifford scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (9-7, 2-2), who lost their second straight after a four-game winning streak. Josh Hawkinson added 14 and Ike Iroegbu had 13.

Cartwright, who matched his previous career high (against UCLA) in the first half, sank a long three-pointer with 13:53 remaining to play to put the Cardinal ahead 63-33.

The Cougars missed eight consecutive shots during an 11-0 Cardinal run.

Stanford scored 20 of the game’s first 23 points and opened a 20-point lead less than 10 minutes into the contest. Stanford took a 48-23 edge into halftime.

The Cardinal, which never trailed, shot nearly 56 percent from the floor in the first half and limited the Cougars to 28 percent shooting. Stanford also held advantages in points off turnovers (13-2) and second-chance points (10-4).

The Cougars were on a four-game winning streak before losing at home to Oregon last Saturday. They’re still in good shape, but it’s tough going the rest of the way. These are the only games WSU plays against the Bay Area schools.