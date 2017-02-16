Parker Jackson-Cartwright scored a career-best 20 points to help Arizona overcome an early deficit and breeze past Washington State 78-59.

PULLMAN — No. 5 Arizona was down its starting point guard Kadeem Allen to a dislocated finger, but the Wildcats are no strangers to playing shorthanded this season.

On Thursday night, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Allen’s understudy, came through with a career night.

He scored a career-best 20 points and Lauri Markkanen finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Arizona overcome an early deficit and breeze past Washington State 78-59.

“We wouldn’t have the record we have if we didn’t have numerous times where players stepped up,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

Arizona (24-3, 13-1 Pac-12) trailed for just over 10 minutes in the first half, but carried a 16-6 run into halftime, when it led by nine.

The Wildcats shot 5 of 6 from three-point range in the second half and forced 12 turnovers. They spent the majority of the second half with the lead above 20 points.

Washington State’s leading scorer, Josh Hawkinson, struggled against Arizona’s interior size. He finished with seven points.

Ike Iroegbu led the Cougars (11-15, 4-10) with 17 points. The guards accounted for more than 75 percent of WSU’s points.

“We played well in this game in the first half, we just missed layups,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said.

The win is Arizona’s 12th straight over Washington State.

Pac-12 men

At No. 7 Oregon 79, Utah 61

Dillon Brooks scored 20 points as the Ducks extended their home winning streak to 41 games.

Jordan Bell added 17 points for the Ducks (23-4, 12-2), who wore new neon green uniforms that glowed under black lights during player introductions.

Jayce Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Utah (17-8, 8-6), playing without top scorer Kyle Kuzma because of a sprained ankle.

Colorado 60, at Oregon State 52

Derrick White had 20 points and three steals, and Xavier Johnson added 17 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 6-8).

Drew Eubanks had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and JaQuori McLaughlin scored 16 points for the Beavers (4-23, 0-14).

White made a contested floater to give Colorado a 55-52 lead with 1:18 remaining, and then stole the ball on Oregon State’s possession. Johnson sank a corner three-pointer to stretch the Buffaloes’ lead to 58-52 with 36 seconds left.

The Beavers turned the ball over the next time down the court and were forced to foul.

Women

No. 10 Stanford 72, California 66

Alanna Smith scored a career-high 27 points and Erica McCall made a few big plays in the final minute, lifting Stanford over California.

McCall put the Cardinal ahead with two free throws with 59.1 seconds left, then blocked a shot by Kristine Anigwe on the subsequent possession. Brittany McPhee padded the lead for Stanford (23-4, 13-2 Pac-12) by scoring a layup off an inbound play with 11 seconds left.

Mikayla Cowling had 14 points for Cal (17-10, 5-10). Stanford beat Cal for the 17th time in 19 tries.

At San Francisco 77, Gonzaga 72

The San Francisco Dons hit a three with 1:37 left to capture a lead they would not relinquish. The Zags (21-5, 12-3 WCC) did not hit a three-pointer for the first time this season and the Dons (14-12, 8-7) made 11 from long range.

Jill Barta scored 26 points for the Zags. Kiara Kudron had 14 points with nine rebounds, and Laura Stockton scored 12 points.