Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench as Oregon beat host Washington State 85-66 for its 13th straight victory. The Ducks’ leading scorer, Dillon Brooks, was ejected for kicking WSU’s Josh Hawkinson in the groin.

PULLMAN – Dylan Ennis acknowledged it was a little shocking for No. 15 Oregon to lose its leading scorer less than seven minutes into Saturday’s Pac-12 basketball game against Washington State.

Dillon Brooks was ejected with 13:20 left in the first half for kicking Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson in the groin area.

“Weirdest play I’ve been a part of,” Hawkinson said.

Ennis said, “You don’t normally have your best player go out so early in a game. But we are a deep team.”

Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench as Oregon beat the Cougars 85-66 for its 13th straight victory.

Ennis added 17 points for Oregon (15-2 overall, 4-0 Pac-12).

“Me and Chris took it upon ourselves to get the team going,” Ennis said. “Just staying together, that’s the biggest thing.”

Four players scored in double figures for WSU (9-6, 2-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Ike Iroegbu led the Cougars with 12 points.

“It was our third game in seven days,” said WSU coach Ernie Kent, who had a 235-174 record in 13 seasons as Oregon’s coach. “I felt like our legs left us, our mental sharpness left us. Our rotations weren’t there on defense and that’s too good of a team to give open looks to.”

The Cougars led 16-15 when Brooks was called for a flagrant foul on Hawkinson. Brooks had already scored seven points, half his average.

The teams were tied at 37 at halftime.

The Ducks outscored WSU 48-29 in the second half, when they shot 63 percent from the field.

“In the second half, our guys really responded well,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We had 12 assists in the second half.”