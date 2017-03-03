WSU dug itself into a hole early and lost its quarterfinal against Stanford within the first seven minutes of play

Take away the first quarter of Washington State’s Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game against Stanford on Friday night, and you could make the case that the Cougars hung with eighth-ranked, second-seeded Stanford for half the game.

But this one was lost within the first seven minutes of play, when the Cardinal blew the Cougars off the floor by rolling out to a 21-0 start at Key Arena.

Stanford (26-5) trounced WSU 66-36 to advance to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of the Washington vs. Oregon game on Saturday evening.

Seventh-seeded WSU (12-19) started slow and cold for the second night in a row, but unlike their previous outing against Colorado, in which they excavated themselves out of a 10-2 hole, this time, there was no miracle comeback.

“We were struggling very much to score,” said WSU coach June Daugherty. “It took us a while. Congratulations to Stanford for their tremendous play today, they came in well rested, they scouted us well, and took away a lot of things defensively. We were running on fumes today, and it showed.”

The Cardinal put Normandy Park native and All-Pac-12 first team guard Brittany McPhee on WSU’s Alexys Swedlund, who’d led the Cougars with a career-high 23 points the night before, and Swedlund had trouble getting open.

“They did a very good job of keeping McPhee on Swedlund and they were denying her the ball,” Daugherty said. “She was one of the big factors in getting us going last night.”

Swedlund was held to six points on 3-of-12 shooting, and did not score from 3-point range despite netting four threes the night before.

WSU started out shooting 0-for-11 from the field, while the Cardinal went on an 11-point run and raced to a 21-0 lead before Nike McClure finally got WSU on the scoreboard.

“Four minutes into the first quarter, Nike said, ‘You know what, let’s go, let’s compete.’ She’s kinda been our superwoman, and she put that cape back on and said, ‘I don’t care who we’re playing, I don’t care what the score is, let’s compete,’” Daugherty said.

McClure was the only Cougar who scored in the first quarter. The 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore guard from Tenino had eight points and threw in a block and one of her five steals before WSU ended the first quarter down 26-8.

From that point on, it didn’t matter that the Cougars never gave up, and scored 11 points to Stanford’s 13 in the second quarter, and another 11 to Stanford’s 15 in the third.

The game was effectively over.

“We just came out and jumped on them,” said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “I think any time you get down 16-0, it’s probably very discouraging. I really felt our team, playing our first night and their second night, we just wanted to come out and run on them.”

After shooting 52.7 percent from the field and converting 10 of 17 3-pointers the night before, the Cougars started out shooting 0-for-17 against Stanford, converted only 24.6 percent of their field goals and didn’t hit a single three.

Senior Ivana Kmetovska led the Cougars with 10 points while Stanford got 21 points from guard Karlie Samuelson and 12 from McPhee.

Daugherty said she thinks WSU will get a bid to the WNIT tournament.

“I think it would be a great thing because it’s a reward for these kids who’ve played so hard all year to get to the postseason and play for another championship,” Daugherty said. “The more games, the more practices we can get, the more confidence we can build.”

No. 1 Oregon State 65, No. 8 Cal 49

The top-seeded Beavers never trailed in a 65-49 win against eighth-seeded Cal.

Sydney Wiese led the Beavers with 26 points and Lynnwood native Mikayla Pivec scored 17 to help Oregon State clinch its 28th win of the season – second-most in school history.

No. 4 UCLA 77, No. 5 Arizona State 68

UCLA’s Jordin Canada scored 10 points in the first quarter alone, finishing with 24 and shooting 9-of-15 from the field as the Bruins beat Arizona State 77-68 to advance to the semifinals, where they’ll play Oregon State.