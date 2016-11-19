Josh Hawkinson had a double-double in the first half, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Josh Hawkinson scored a career-high 29 points and added 14 rebounds, as Washington State downed Montana 87-63 Saturday in a consolation-round game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Conor Clifford added 12 points, Malachi Flynn had 11 and Charles Callison 10 for the Cougars (3-1), who went up 41-20 by halftime.

“After taking a tough loss last night (to No. 22 Creighton), we knew we had to bounce back,” Hawkinson said. “It’s hard to double two big guys inside. With Conor being the inside presence that he is, he allows me to get open shots.”

Jared Samuelson had 14 points and Ahmaad Rorie, out of Lincoln High in Tacoma, had 10 for the Grizzlies (0-4), who shot just 34.8 percent from the field (23 of 66) and made 7 of 27 three-pointers.

Hawkinson had a double-double in the first half, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

After a day off, the Cougars face Loyola of Chicago at noon Pacific time Monday for fourth place in the tournament.