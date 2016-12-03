The Cougars (4-4) were outrebounded 36-20, gave up 12 second-chance points to New Orleans (4-3) and, even though they had seven steals to UNO’s one, were outscored 12-4 on fast breaks.
PULLMAN — For the second time in a week, the Washington State men’s basketball team played a lackluster game at home.
This time it was the enthusiastic New Orleans Privateers who picked up a road victory, beating the Cougars 70-54 in front of 2,617 spectators.
The Cougars (4-4) were outrebounded 36-20, gave up 12 second-chance points to New Orleans (4-3) and, even though they had seven steals to UNO’s one, were outscored 12-4 on fast breaks.
“It’s just energy that’s holding us back,” WSU senior guard Ike Iroegbu said.
Most Read Stories
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Fed up with Seattle? Here's where you can go
“I just didn’t feel like we had a sense of urgency or energy,” coach Ernie Kent said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.