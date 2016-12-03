The Cougars (4-4) were outrebounded 36-20, gave up 12 second-chance points to New Orleans (4-3) and, even though they had seven steals to UNO’s one, were outscored 12-4 on fast breaks.

PULLMAN — For the second time in a week, the Washington State men’s basketball team played a lackluster game at home.

This time it was the enthusiastic New Orleans Privateers who picked up a road victory, beating the Cougars 70-54 in front of 2,617 spectators.

The Cougars (4-4) were outrebounded 36-20, gave up 12 second-chance points to New Orleans (4-3) and, even though they had seven steals to UNO’s one, were outscored 12-4 on fast breaks.

“It’s just energy that’s holding us back,” WSU senior guard Ike Iroegbu said.

“I just didn’t feel like we had a sense of urgency or energy,” coach Ernie Kent said.