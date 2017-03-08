Colorado rallied from a shaky first half to beat Washington State 73-63 Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

LAS VEGAS — Derrick White scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson added 19 and Colorado rallied from a shaky first half to beat Washington State 73-63 Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Colorado (19-13) got off to a miserable start at both ends as Washington State raced out to a 19-point lead. The seventh-seeded Buffaloes whittled into the lead by halftime and overtook the Cougars in the second behind White, who made 8 of 15 shots.

Colorado hit 15 of 28 shots in the second half to complete the comeback, earning a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 7 Arizona.

Washington State (13-18), the tournament’s No. 10 seed, lost all its mojo after a stellar first half to end the season in disappointment. Charles Callison and Ike Iroegbu scored 16 points each, and Josh Hawkinson had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Colorado entered the Pac-12 tournament with NCAA tournament aspirations and could not afford an early exit in the Pac-12 tournament after closing the regular season with eight wins in 10 games.

The Buffaloes split with Washington State during the regular season, losing by two in overtime on the road, winning by 32 at home.

Washington State was the team looking for a blowout once the teams hit the floor in Vegas, using a 16-2 run to go up 25-9 midway through the first half.

The Buffaloes started to fight back late in the half, closing within 41-27. The Cougars hit 17 of 30 shots in the half, including five of eight from three-point range.

Colorado picked it up even more to start the second half, hitting five of its first eight shots to cut the deficit to 45-42 in the opening five minutes. White had 13 points in that stretch.

The Buffaloes tied it at 49 and kept pushing, going up 59-52 on Johnson’s three-point play on a tomahawk dunk in transition and pulled away over the final 90 seconds.

California over Oregon State

Jabari Bird scored 20 points and converted a key three-point play with 54 seconds left, helping California grind out a 67-62 victory over Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Cal (20-11) labored for most of the game offensively and had a hard time containing Oregon State’s Stephen Thompson Jr. The fifth-seeded Bears pulled it out behind Bird and a strong second half by Ivan Rabb, earning a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Utah.

Rabb finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds after scoring two on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half.

Thompson had 25 points and hit 5 of 6 from three-point range to keep Oregon State (5-27) in the game until late. The Beavers pulled within 59-57, but Bird was fouled on a layup and hit the free throw to put Cal up five.

The Bears came into the game knowing they couldn’t afford a letdown against the 12th-seeded Beavers to maintain any hope of reaching the NCAA tournament.

Cal won the two regular-season meetings against Oregon State by a combined 41 points, but the Beavers were ready for the Bears in round three.

Arizona State ousts Stanford in OT

Obinna Oleka had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Arizona State dominated in overtime to beat Stanford 98-88 in the opening game of the Pac-12 tournament.

Arizona State (15-17) shot 56 percent and made 10 of 22 from three-point range, yet couldn’t shake the Cardinal (14-17) in regulation.

Stanford’s Michael Humphrey hit a jumper with 3.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 81-all. Once overtime started, the Sun Devils pulled away to win in the Pac-12 tournament for the third time in 16 seasons.

Arizona State moves on to play No. 5 Oregon in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Reid Travis led Stanford with 23 points and Humphrey finished with 18.

Tra Holder had 21 points and Torian Graham 17 for the Sun Devils. Oleka’s double-double was his 16th this season, most in school history since the Sun Devils joined the Pac-10 in 1978.

Arizona State won two regular-season meetings behind a barrage of three-pointers. The Sun Devils made 25 in the two victories and Graham led the way, making 11 of 19 while averaging 27 points.

Arizona State again shot well against the Cardinal, hitting 15 of 25 shots and 15 of 17 free throws in the first half. The Sun Devils led by as many as 14, but Travis led Stanford back, scoring 15 points to pull the Cardinal within 50-42 at halftime.