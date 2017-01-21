Charles Callison scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals to lead Washington State past Colorado 91-89 in overtime. The Cougars put a four-game losing streak to rest and kept the Buffaloes winless in conference play.

PULLMAN – As Washington State held a narrow lead over Colorado midway through the second half in a Pac-12 basketball game Saturday, senior Charles Callison was on track for a career outing.

Then Callison made two more three-pointers, back to back. Then another. And, finally, one more, putting the Cougars up by 11, the biggest margin of the game at that point.

“After the first few,” Callison said, “it looked like I was throwing a rock into the ocean.”

Callison scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals to lead Washington State past Colorado 91-89 in overtime, as the Cougars put a four-game losing streak to rest.

Ike Iroegbu delivered the winner.

With the score tied at 89, the senior guard converted a contested layup on a fast break to give WSU the lead with 10.5 seconds left in OT. WSU’s Conor Clifford tied the score a 89-89 with 40 seconds left after Derrick White’s jumper had put Colorado ahead by two with 1:52 left.

“We knew coming into the game it was going to be close,” Iroegbu said. “We knew they needed a win as bad as we needed a win, but this is our home court so we just couldn’t lose.”

The Cougars (10-9 overall, 3-4 Pac-12) led by 11 points with 5:53 to go in regulation and were ahead by four with 35 seconds left in the second half.

Xavier Johnson of Colorado (10-10, 0-7) tipped in a George King miss, then White made two free throws to tie the score at 83 with 7.2 seconds left. Callison missed a long three at the regulation buzzer.

Iroegbu finished with 20 points, and Josh Hawkinson added 18.

“Can’t say enough about Charles just relaxing, finding himself and playing so well,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “But I still think there’s more growth potential with us. To say we’re there, nope, we still have work to do.”

White paced the Buffaloes with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds.