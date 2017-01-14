Jabari Bird made a last-minute three-pointer and Charlie Moore added two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining and host California held on to beat Washington State 58-54. Malachi Flynn led WSU with 20 points.

BERKELEY, Calif. – Even as Jabari Bird was mired in one of the worst slumps of his career, California coach Cuonzo Martin encouraged him to keep shooting.

Bird followed the advice and came through with a pivotal three-pointer in the final minute to keep the Golden Bears in the thick of things in the Pac-12.

Charlie Moore made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining and California hung on to beat Washington State 58-54 on Saturday.

“He has to keep shooting because the shots were there,” Martin said of Bird, who went 0 for 6 before his clutch shot from beyond the arc. “I don’t know if he was necessarily pressing. The shots didn’t fall.”

Bird made the one that mattered most with 52.9 seconds left, although the Golden Bears (13-5 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) still had to sweat out the ending.

The game was delayed with 18.2 seconds left as officials reviewed video after a missed jumper by Washington State’s Malachi Flynn. California was credited with the rebound but the call was changed to give WSU possession.

Flynn was then called for a charge while driving to the basket. Moore was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and made both free throws to seal the victory for the Bears.

Flynn scored 20 points while Josh Hawkinson had seven points with 12 rebounds for the Cougars (9-8, 2-3), who have dropped three straight.

Robert Franks made three three-pointers and Flynn had 10 points to help Washington State to an early 12-point lead before the Cougars went cold, missing their three final shots with two turnovers over the final 3:46 of the half.

The Cougars improved quite a bit from Thursday’s 84-54 loss at Stanford.

“We’re a really mentally tough team,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “You don’t come back from the way we played at Stanford and come back and do what we did in this game. We really controlled this game until they shifted into a zone (defense).”

NBA All-Star guard Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors — who played three seasons with the Cougars — attended the game and sat courtside wearing a WSU shirt.

Other games

• Lonzo Ball had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds to lead No. 4 UCLA past host Utah 83-82.

UCLA (18-1, 5-1 Pac-12) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half. Aaron Holiday made a three-pointer with 1:52 left to give UCLA an 81-80 lead and Utah’s Kyle Kuzma missed a contested three in the final seconds.

“We’re known for our offensive end, so it’s great to finally win getting the stop,” Holiday said.

Lorenzo Bonam led the Utes (12-5, 3-2) with 19 points.

• Payton Pritchard finished with 17 points and No. 13 Oregon scored the game’s first 21 points in an 85-43 victory over visiting Oregon State.

The Ducks (16-2, 5-0 Pac-12) have won 36 in a row at home.

Drew Eubanks had 19 points for Beavers (4-14, 0-5).

• Cody John scored 24 points to lead host Weber State to a 70-67 victory over Eastern Washington.

Weber State (9-6, 4-0 Big Sky) withstood a 36-point game by Jacob Wiley of the Eagles (11-7, 3-2).

Wiley made 15 of 20 shots and had nine rebounds.

• Anas Mahmoud had career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to help 14th-ranked Louisville win at home 78-69 over No. 7 Duke.