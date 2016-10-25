Share story

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The start time for Game 2 of the World Series has been moved up by an hour because there’s rain in the Cleveland weather forecast.

The game Wednesday night is now scheduled to begin at 7:08 p.m. EDT.

Major League Baseball announced the time shift Tuesday night midway through the Series opener between the Chicago Cubs and Indians.

There was no rain during Game 1 at Progressive Field.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press