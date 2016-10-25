CLEVELAND (AP) — The start time for Game 2 of the World Series has been moved up by an hour because there’s rain in the Cleveland weather forecast.
The game Wednesday night is now scheduled to begin at 7:08 p.m. EDT.
Major League Baseball announced the time shift Tuesday night midway through the Series opener between the Chicago Cubs and Indians.
There was no rain during Game 1 at Progressive Field.
