While Mexico’s team of top-tier players fell short of advancing to the Confederations Cup final in Russia this week, Mexico’s B team capped its series of pre-Gold Cup friendlies by cruising to a 2-1 win over Paraguay in Seattle on Saturday night.

Mexico scored early — in the 19th minute — and held the lead from that point forward in the international friendly played at CenturyLink Field in front of 37,011, most of whom were supporting Mexico.

For Mexico, the game served as a final tuneup match before it begins the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the regional championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Elias Hernandez, who was responsible for Mexico’s only goal in its win in a friendly against Ghana on Wednesday, scored again on Saturday thanks to a successful penalty kick in the 26th minute. His goal, which stretched Mexico’s lead to 2-0, sparked the singing of “Cielito lindo,” a Mexican folk song, throughout most of the stadium.

Mexico’s first and only other goal of the day came from Rodolfo Pizarro with his shot into the goal’s top right corner in the 19th minute.

After a corner kick, Paraguay’s Antonio Bareiro headed the ball into the crossbar, but moments later he sent a header into the net just as the first half came to a close. That narrowed Mexico’s lead to 2-1, but Mexico continued to control the game and ultimately had possession of the ball for 62 percent of the match.

Mexico’s goalkeeper, Jesus Corona, who was also part of Mexico’s 2012 gold-medal-winning Olympic team, finished the day with four saves, which were crucial to Mexico’s victory since the team’s defense allowed Paraguay to take 15 shots.

Ten of Mexico’s starters for Saturday’s match also had playing time just three days ago in their friendly against Ghana in Houston. Still, all 10 played at least 86 minutes for Mexico against Paraguay.

Forward Alan Pulido was the only starter who did not play in Wednesday’s friendly, as he was still recovering from a minor knee injury. At a news conference on Friday, Pulido said through an interpreter he was “feeling very much better.” However, in Saturday’s game, a new injury arose for Pulido. He injured his right arm in the 57th minute and had to leave the game.

After winning the Gold Cup in 2015, the Mexico squad that defeated Paraguay, plus three other players who are in Russia for the Confederations Cup, will soon head to the tournament, as the team’s route to a second consecutive title begins against El Salvador on July 9 in San Diego.