Former UW basketball star Kelsey Plum lets rip throwing T-shirts to the crowd at a San Antonio Spurs playoff game.

Former University of Washington all-star guard Kelsey Plum has a cannon for an arm.

Here’s the definitive video evidence from Tuesday’s San Antonio Spurs playoff game, when the WNBA No. 1 draft pick let rip with a T-shirt at the AT&T center.

Anyone need a QB? The #1 pick in the WNBA draft, Kelsey Plum, has a CANNON (via @SAStars) pic.twitter.com/Kk2KcyMifq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2017

Could Plum, the all-time lead scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, have a shot starting as an NFL quarterback?

Decide for yourself.

Scoring, passing… and quarterbacking skills!@Kelseyplum10 delivered gifts to her new fans in San Antonio at the @Spurs game #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/o7uO4ePqOi — WNBA (@WNBA) April 26, 2017

Plum was selected first in this year’s WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. The Stars preseason begins Saturday in San Antonio against the Dallas Wings.

The Stars faceoff against the Seattle Storm at AT&T Center on June 6.

Then Plum, who led her UW basketball team to a Sweet 16 appearance this year, will make a homecoming June 18 at KeyArena to battle the Storm.