WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ejected from Game 3 against the Boston Celtics for charging at Kelly Olynyk and knocking him over.
Olynyk had been called for an illegal screen and was talking to referee Monty McCutchen when Oubre got up, sprinted toward him and knocked over the Celtics big man. Oubre was given a flagrant 2 foul and tossed.
Fans chanted “Kelly Oubre! Kelly Oubre!” as officials conferred about the fouls. Minutes later he left the court to an ovation as the crowd booed Olynyk shooting free throws.
The score was 45-24 at the time of Oubre’s ejection. He had just made a jumper 10 seconds earlier, his only basket in nearly five minutes of playing time.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
Tensions boiled over during four regular-season meetings between the teams.
___
More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.