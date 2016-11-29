There are many statewide trout fishing options to keep you busy well into the winter so keep the rod-and-reel close at hand.

Here are the year-round fishing lakes that were recently planted with rainbow trout – unless noted with other trout species – to boost late-fall and winter action:

In Pierce County, American Lake in Pierce County was planted with 1,998 trout on Nov. 21; Bradley was planted with 30 on Nov. 14; ad Tanwax Lake was planted with 975 on Nov. 22.

In Clark County, Battle Ground Lake was planted with 1,200 on Nov. 21, and another 800 on Nov. 23; and Klineline Pond was planted with 2,000 on Nov. 21.

In Thurston County, Black Lake was planted with 1,998 on Nov. 21; Long Lake was planted with 975 on Nov. 21; and Offutt Lake was planted with 950 on Nov. 21.

In Lewis County, Fort Borst Lake was planted with 1,990 on Nov. 23; and Lewis County Park Pond was planted with 1,990 on Nov. 22.

In Kitsap County, Kitsap Lake was planted with 150 on Nov. 22.

In Cowlitz County, Kress Lake was planted with 2,000 on Nov. 22.

In Jefferson County, Leland Lake was planted with 200 cutthroat on Nov. 22.

In Skagit County, Lake Campbell was planted with 1,011 on Oct. 31, and 1,554 on Nov. 4.

In Kittitas County, Mattoon Lake was planted with 115 on Nov. 18.

In Okanogan County, Patterson Lake was planted with 2,000 on Nov. 2 and offers good ice-fishing later in the winter.

In Chelan, Roses Lake was planted with 16,179 on Nov. 16, and 2,069 on Nov. 17.

In Klickitat County, Rowland Lake was planted with 1,933 on Nov. 22.

In Mason County, a steady producer even during the winter is Spencer Lake, which was planted with 275 on Nov. 22.

In Grays Harbor County, Sylvia Lake was planted with 1,00 rainbow and 200 cutthroat on Nov. 23.