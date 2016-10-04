Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Dungeness crab fishing will open very soon for winter fishing in Puget Sound.

Marine areas opening Friday (Oct. 7) are Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) and a section of northern Puget Sound (9) north of the Hood Canal Bridge to a line from Foulweather Bluff to Olele Point.

Other areas opening Oct. 15 include Neah Bay east of the Tatoosh-Bonilla line (4); Sekiu in western Strait of Juan de Fuca (5); Port Angeles eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (6); San Juan Islands (7); Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay (8-1); Port Susan and Port Gardner (8-2); the rest of northern Puget Sound (9); and central Puget Sound (10).

Tony Floor of Olympia holds a pair of nice winter Dungness crab.
Tony Floor of Olympia holds a pair of nice winter Dungness crab. Photo by Mark Yuasa.

Crab fishing will be open daily in all areas through Dec. 31.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Maps and descriptions of the two portions of Marine Catch Area 9 can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab/area.php?id=16.

A bucket of winter Dungness crab.
A bucket of winter Dungness crab. Photo by Mark Yuasa.

Catch assessments are still being evaluated for south-central Puget Sound (11) and southern Puget Sound (13), and will be decided at a later date.

Daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. An additional six red rock crab of either sex may be kept daily, and must measure 5 inches across the widest part of the shell.

All Dungeness crab caught in the late-season fishery must be recorded on winter catch cards, which are valid through Dec. 31. Winter cards – free to those with crab endorsements – are available at license vendors across the state, and must be submitted by Feb. 1.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.