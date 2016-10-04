Dungeness crab fishing will open very soon for winter fishing in Puget Sound.

Marine areas opening Friday (Oct. 7) are Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) and a section of northern Puget Sound (9) north of the Hood Canal Bridge to a line from Foulweather Bluff to Olele Point.

Other areas opening Oct. 15 include Neah Bay east of the Tatoosh-Bonilla line (4); Sekiu in western Strait of Juan de Fuca (5); Port Angeles eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (6); San Juan Islands (7); Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay (8-1); Port Susan and Port Gardner (8-2); the rest of northern Puget Sound (9); and central Puget Sound (10).

Crab fishing will be open daily in all areas through Dec. 31.

Maps and descriptions of the two portions of Marine Catch Area 9 can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab/area.php?id=16.

Catch assessments are still being evaluated for south-central Puget Sound (11) and southern Puget Sound (13), and will be decided at a later date.

Daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. An additional six red rock crab of either sex may be kept daily, and must measure 5 inches across the widest part of the shell.

All Dungeness crab caught in the late-season fishery must be recorded on winter catch cards, which are valid through Dec. 31. Winter cards – free to those with crab endorsements – are available at license vendors across the state, and must be submitted by Feb. 1.