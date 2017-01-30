Winter chinook sport catch sees big bump in success in eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
January 29, 2017
January 28, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|10
|20
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|5
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Quilcene Bay Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Zittels Marina
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Fox Island Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|15
|27
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 25, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|5
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|9
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|6
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|13
|28
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
