Here is the latest report from Kevin Klein with the San Juan Island Chapter of Puget Sound Salmon Anglers:
Winter chinook fishing has slowed a bit in the San Juan (Islands) since the Dec. 1st opener. Windy conditions have nullified some potential days out.
We also had a cold, clear stretch of nights with a big full moon that seems to put the bite off. The best explanation for this I’ve heard is that the fish feed all night, and aren’t as active in the day. Hard to tell, but blackmouth do seem to get lock jawed during a full moon.
Crab is open until Dec. 31. Chinook and Crab for Christmas Eve is getting to be a tradition.
