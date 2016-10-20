CLEVELAND (AP) — Wild Thing is warming up for the Indians.

Actor Charlie Sheen, who played the bespectacled Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn in the movie “Major League,” has offered to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before one of this year’s World Series games.

Shortly after Cleveland won the AL pennant on Wednesday in Toronto, fans began posting their wishes on social media to have Sheen — well, Vaughn — be part of the pregame festivities. The Series opens Tuesday in Cleveland.

Sheen responded to the demand Thursday on Twitter, posting a photo of himself as Vaughn in his Indians uniform and wrote, “Major League continues to be the gift that keeps on giving! if called upon, I’d be honored.”

Sheen has already made an appearance during the playoffs. He was at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs beat Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

Released in 1989, “Major League” is a fictional account of the Indians finishing in first place with an unconventional group of players including Vaughn, who struggled to find the strike zone and warmed up to “Wild Thing,” a No. 1 hit song in 1966 by The Troggs.

The real Cleveland Indians, who overcame injuries to win the AL Central, before knocking off Boston and Toronto in the playoffs, took a page from “Major League” earlier this season.

Slugger Mike Napoli and second baseman Jason Kipnis constructed a shrine in an empty clubhouse stall between their lockers like one in the movie. In the film, character Pedro Cerrano practices Voodoo and prays to an idol named, “Jobu” to help him hit curveballs. Like Cerrano, Napoli and Kipnis have their own “Jobu” and have left gifts, including small bottles of rum and cigars, to keep them out of hitting slumps.