Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Anglers will now be able to retain wild and hatchery coho jack salmon in the Satsop and Chehalis rivers through Dec. 31.

State Fish and Wildlife expects the number of coho jack will meet goal. A coho jack measures less than 20 inches.

On both rivers daily limit is six salmon, and only one may be an adult salmon. Anglers must release wild adult chinook and coho salmon.

 

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.