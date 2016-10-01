Anglers will now be able to retain wild and hatchery coho jack salmon in the Satsop and Chehalis rivers through Dec. 31.
State Fish and Wildlife expects the number of coho jack will meet goal. A coho jack measures less than 20 inches.
On both rivers daily limit is six salmon, and only one may be an adult salmon. Anglers must release wild adult chinook and coho salmon.
